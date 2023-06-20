Rogers: The Musical Snacks, Merchandise Coming to Disneyland

Rogers: The Musical took fans by storm after its reveal in the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye on Disney+. And starting June 30, the highly-anticipated Broadway-style production will take the stage at Disneyland Resort’s Hyperion Theater.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks Blog gave fans an in-depth look at the upcoming show, including Rogers: The Musical-inspired snacks, merchandise, and other offerings coming to Disney California Adventure Park. Here’s your guide to making the most out of your Steve Rogers-themed adventure!

Rogers: The Musical Snacks

“During the limited-time run of ‘Rogers: The Musical,’ select locations across Disney California Adventure Park will serve patriotic and heroically-themed food and beverages, such as the cherry, vanilla and blue raspberry shake; sausage and pepperoni wrap; and pastrami pretzel dog,” Disney wrote. “Vending carts outside the Hyperion Theater will also offer a ‘Rogers: The Musical’ popcorn bucket that comes with red, white and blue kettle corn at the time of purchase.”

PhotoPass Opportunities

Before grabbing your snacks, pose with Captain America’s shield! PhotoPass Photographers will offer two exclusive Magic Shots in front of the Hyperion’s iconic marquee.

Unique Marvel Merchandise

Don’t forget to take your Marvel memories home with you! “The new musical is also commemorated by collectible merch available near the Hyperion Theater, including a T-shirt, magnet and ornament,” Disney Parks Blog revealed. “Additionally, at the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus shop in Hollywood Land, you can gear up with a wide assortment of Avengers merch and apparel.”

Entertainment, experiences, and offerings at Disney California Adventure Park are subject to change anytime. Check the entertainment schedule and the Disneyland Resort app for the most up-to-date information on your visit to the Southern California Disney Park!

What excites you the most about Rogers: The Musical? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.