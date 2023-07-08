Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine 2’ Gets Huge Update Amongst Cancelation Concerns

There has been plenty of speculation about Keanu Reeves eventually returning to Constantine 2, which was announced earlier this year. However, Reeves offered a rather disappointing update stating he wasn’t sure if the film would be made. However, the sequel has been given some hope through a surprising reveal.

Everyone knows that the WGA strike is ongoing, and because of the strike, most productions have been shut down. SAG-AFTRA might also be joining the WGA, which would all but place Hollywood at a standstill. Out of respect for the strikers, many studios have not allowed any work to be done on the writing front.

Though there had been some speculation about whether Warner Bros. would move forward with Constantine 2, it appears the film is not as dead as everyone thought. Keanu Reeves may have spoken out of turn when he explained that he was not sure if the film would be moving forward, as the writer of the feature has now chimed in.

‘Constantine 2’ Writer Says Sequel is Moving Forward

The Playlist recently sat down with Akiva Goldsman, the screenwriter tasked with bringing Keanu Reeves back to the role of John Constantine. During the conversation, he revealed a surprising detail about the film’s possibility of being made. According to Goldsman:

“My pens are down, so there’s nothing to do. But, yeah, those are the next things I’m writing when I’m allowed to write again. And I had already begun [I Am] Legend 2 when we started striking, and Frances [Lawrence], Keanu [Reeves], and I have broken Constantine 2. I just haven’t started typing yet.”

Goldsman revealed that Constantine 2 is moving forward and indicated that he, director Frances Lawrence, and Keanu Reeves have already discussed their ideas for the sequel. However, being a screenwriter, Goldsman is not crossing the picket line. He will remain not working until the WGA strike comes to an end. He also indicated that the script for I Am Legend 2 is in the works, though that is a conversation for another time.

We are thrilled that Constantine 2 will still move forward and that Keanu Reeves is having input along with Lawrence, who directed the first film. We are unsure if this version of the character might find its way to the world of the DCU, as he is a DC character, but it’s exciting to know that the sequel has not yet been abandoned.

We hope that the writers of the world can get their fair deal and that the longevity of their careers will be intact. We hope for an even speedier end for the selfish reason of getting work going on Constantine 2, which will bring back Keanu Reeves in one of his most underrated roles.

