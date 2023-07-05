Keanu Reeves Original ‘John Wick 4’ Ending Was Rejected

Sometimes it’s hard to know how to end a series because sometimes, that series is not exactly meant to end. John Wick 4 was initially supposed to end far differently, but the ending that director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves came up with and shot did not make the final cut.

There is nothing wrong with shooting ambiguous endings, as it gives the audience something to talk about. However, the issue with ambiguity in films is it can confuse audiences even more. Sometimes we just want to see the happy ending if it’s meant to be happy. There is no reason to try and be artsy or confusing about a detail that should be clear-cut.

One of the most significant aspects of the John Wick franchise is that the character has always seemed superhuman, considering he has been injured to a degree that most people would never survive. Because of this, it would seem a bit irresponsible for the character to then be killed off, even if the franchise was wrapping up.

Though it’s a familiar trope to use, the beloved assassins generally fake their own death so that they may finally live in peace.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski wrote the ending of John Wick 4 to be similar to this idea, but audiences reacted more to ambiguity during screen tests.

Keanu Reeves ‘John Wick 4’ Ending Was Shot, Never Released

During an interview with Chad Stahelski, he told Empire that the ending he and Keanu Reeves thought of did not make it to the final cut. Stahelski revealed that Reeves would have been shown as John Wick, meaning the character would still be alive. According to Stahelski:

“We had a different ending. [The theatrical ending] was the ending Keanu and I wanted, but we shot a different ending. We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie. So it was very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending.”

We understand that the audience wanted the question to remain in their minds about whether John Wick was dead, but now that Lionsgate is pushing for a fifth film, it would have made far more sense to show Wick still alive.

Most fans can gather that he did not truly die, considering all of the superhuman damage he has taken in previous entries, which we brought up at the top of this piece. There is also a moment where John’s dog looks off into the distance, though Winston and The Bowery King are standing at his supposed grave.

His whole purpose was to be free from his responsibility to the High Table, which he finally accomplished. Sure, death would be the surefire way that would happen, but his assumed death would work too. He could then disappear, as most assassins are able also to do.

There were hints that Keanu Reeves would return, but he had wanted that answer to be far more certain. He and Stahelski have collaborated on the franchise through these four films, and though they have not dialed it down, they are supposedly trying to figure out a good idea for the fifth film.

This original John Wick 4 ending that was shot might show up in the film’s Director’s cut, which Stahelski has also claimed is on the way. Then again, it could also be time for people to contemplate the franchise. However, we would all love to see Reeves return for a fifth film; maybe it’s time to step back and allow the franchise to breathe.

Stahelski is not convinced he has the right idea for a sequel, which is a feeling that Keanu Reeves also shares. While we think that idea might happen sometime soon, we hope Lionsgate does not push them into an idea that won’t be as worthwhile for the franchise.

Do you think the original ending for John Wick 4 that Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves came up with? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!