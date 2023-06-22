Keanu Reeves Is Already Returning in a New John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 4 is barely out of theaters, and it turns out that a new project featuring Keanu Reeves as the eponymous hitman is already in the works. As we have previously noted, the high-octane action John Wick franchise has recently passed the billion mark at the box office, which is a feat usually reserved for movies with “Spider” and “Man” in the title, which makes it extremely hard not to try to lure Reeves back into the bulletproof black suit.

While it has already been confirmed that Keanu Reeves will appear as John Wick in the Ana de Armas spinoff film Ballerina, it turns out that there is something else in the works.

Related: Keanu Reeves Will Return to John Wick Soon as ‘Ballerina’ Spinoff Sets Release Date

John Wick Director Has a New Cut in the Works

In a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski revealed that he is in the final stages of editing an extended version of John Wick: Chapter 4, or, as he dubs it, a director’s cut. According to Stahelski (also famed for being the stunt double for both Keanu Reeves in The Matrix and the late Brandon Lee in The Crow), the new cut will add up to 15 minutes to the film, which was already pretty long, to begin with.

Stahelski says that this new addition to the John Wick universe will include multiple new scenes, including one of Keanu Reeves with the Tracker (Shamier Anderson), more sequences set in Berlin, and a new character named the Frau who was entirely cut from the theatrical film.

There Are a Number of John Wick Universe Projects in the Works

In addition to Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 featured returning stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, along with new characters played by Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, and legendary martial artists Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada. While not everyone made it out of the movie alive (no spoilers here!), it is safe to say the John Wick universe is rapidly expanding.

Related: Keanu Reeves Reveals If ‘Constantine 2’ Is Moving Forward

Along with the Ana de Armas movie Ballerina, a prequel miniseries titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick is scheduled to premiere on Peacock this coming September. The story of a depressed assassin thrust back into a world of violence by the death of both his wife and dog would not seem to be the kind of thing that would inspire a sprawling franchise, but here we are.

The extended cut of John Wick: Chapter 4 will reportedly be a pretty different movie from the original release, at least according to director Chad Stahelski. The material being added and adjusted in the film will apparently change the pacing and tone of the film significantly, so it will be interesting to see what can be done with a movie in which Keanu Reeves kills someone every minute and 20 seconds.

However, we are happy for whenever and however Keanu Reeves comes back as John Wick, so we’ll take it.