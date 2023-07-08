Comic-Con Releases Saturday Panel Schedule

The international mecca of pop culture fan conventions, San Diego Comic-Con 2023, is arriving soon and has now updated its programming schedule for the long-awaited Saturday event. The convention has had a slow comeback since returning from the pandemic. Even though last year’s event had a promising turnout, the ongoing Writer’s strike and an imminent Actor’s strike has affected which studios were coming down to promote their latest projects.

Big companies like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal, Sony and Netflix have all opted out to promote their most anticipated material. Plus, other fan events have grown, such as Tudum, Nintendo Direct, and Star Wars Celebration have pulled many fans and the aforementioned studios from the once monopolized pop culture phenomenon. Nonetheless, San Diego Comic-Con looks to have multiple promising panels that will thrill fans throughout the week. Although the event is sold out, most sneak peak footage will be released on the internet the week of the Convention.

Here are some of the most anticipated panels that will be featured for Saturday:

Saturday, July 22

10:00am – 11:00am — “That ’70s Show” 25th Anniversary — Debra Jo Rupp (actress, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) and Kurtwood Smith (actor, That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show) discuss 25 years of the iconic show and its impact on their careers. Debra Jo and Kurtwood will engage in a fan Q&A session following the presentation. (Indigo Ballroom)

11:00am – 11:45am — "Futurama" — You won't want to miss the world premiere screening of the beloved sci-fi animated series "Futurama" before new episodes debut on Hulu on July 24. After a 10-year hiatus, "Futurama" has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries, including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV. (Ballroom 20)

11:00am – 12:00pm — Legendary Entertainment — TBA, but Dune: Part 2 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are the two blockbusters slated to be announced (Hall H)

12:30pm – 1:30pm — "Abbott Elementary" Class in Session — The stars of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" take the stage to discuss the breakout hit. (Indigo Ballroom)

12:45pm – 1:30pm — "Family Guy" — Award-winning and fan-favorite series, "Family Guy" returns to Comic-Con for another iconic year. Join in on the Griffin family fun as they celebrate one of the longest-running shows on television, with over 400 episodes and more all-new episodes coming to Fox this fall. (Ballroom 20)

5:15pm – 6:15pm — "Star Wars Outlaws": Becoming the Galaxy's Most Wanted — Brought to you by Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games, "Star Wars Outlaws" follows the high-stakes life of rookie scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion Nix in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Julian Gerighty (creative director, Ubisoft), Steve Blank (director franchise content and strategy, Lucasfilm), Navid Khavari (narrative director, Ubisoft), and voice talent Humberly González (Kay Vess), Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Jabba the Hutt), and Jay Rincon (ND-5) share more about the galaxy of opportunity that awaits you in Star Wars Outlaws. (6BCF)

