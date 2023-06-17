‘Squid Game’ Releases New Characters in Season 2 Teaser

Squid Game fans can rejoice as the hit Netflix series confirmed a “green light” for Season 2 with a teaser trailer (scroll down to view) at the Tudum 2023 event. The South Korean dystopic survival drama was an unexpected hit for the streaming service back in 2021. It reached 1.7 billion hours streamed by Netflix subscribers by the end of its 28 day release and still holds the record, beating Stranger Things Season 4, which had 1.4 billion streaming hours.

Series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk made the announcement with a letter to fans that confirmed Season 2 and introduced new characters, as well as reprisals of fan-favorites. He stated that it took 12 years to bring this story to fruition. Even though it only took 12 days to become the most popular show in Netflix history. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, he was grateful to all the fans and thank them for tuning into and enjoying the series.

Dong-hyuk confirmed that the likeable “every man” Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the mysterious, sharp-dressed recruiter (Gong Yoo) of the deadly competition will return to Season 2. New characters will be introduced as well, like Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. The new season cast will consist of the actors, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

Netflix’s Squid Game is a high-stakes competition where contestants play classic Korean children’s games. The series starts with a cash reward of $38 million for the 456 players, but increases to the billions with each elimination. A down-and-out father, Seong Gi-hun, accepts the invitation to play in this contest after convincing from a well-dressed stranger. Each round is monitored by heavily armed masked guards that wear various colored suits to indicate their location and rank. The ringleader is only known as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) who oversees and takes bets on the game by billionaire guests from all over the world.

The nine-episode series captivated viewers with its unexpected violence, endearing characters, maniacal game strategies, and the compulsion to understand the baffling mystery behind the game’s origins. It was also a deep commentary on the desensitization of violence, the financial enslavement of the rich over the poor, and the timeless desire to see a deserving character go from rags-to-riches.

A release date has yet to be released, but Netflix plans to keep this franchise relevant with a Squid Game-themed reality competition, minus that actual murders, assumedly, called Squid Game: The Competition.