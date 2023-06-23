‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Season 5 is Coming to Disney Plus

The Executive Creative Director at LucasFilm, Dave Filoni, has been at the heart of expanding the lore of Star Wars and creating a whole new generation of fans since 2005. He has been involved with the creation of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Resistance, and Star Wars: Rebels. The former Nickelodeon storyboard artist is now building anticipation for the upcoming Ahsoka by officially confirming that the new series will be the fifth season of Star Wars: Rebels.

Many Star Wars fans were disappointed that there was not a definitive conclusion to Rebels after Season 4 since the ending left some loose ends. Sabine (Tiya Sircar) was on the planet, Lothal, gazing upon her Ghost Crew mural as Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) awaited her arrival. The show ended when Sabine stated that it is time to bring Ezra Bridger home. Their friend was a young jedi (Taylor Gray) who refused to be rescued during his pursuit of the fan-favorite villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn and their survival was left in metaphorical carbonite.

However, the official trailer for Ahsoka supports Filoni’s claim with the launch of the live-action debuts of all Rebels series principals like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), original voice actor, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and even Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The show will focus on the crew’s search for Ezra Bridger as Ahsoka comes to terms with her relationship with her former master, Anakin Skywalker. While Hayden Christensen is not officially set to return, his name appears on the cast on IMDB and his response at the ‘Star Wars Celebration’ event about it was playfully aloof.

His reemergence is expected since the show takes place just before the events of A New Hope. Additionally, the other beloved space tyrant, Thrawn, is set up to be the series antagonist. The blue-skinned overlord was confirmed to still be alive when his name was mentioned by Ahsoka in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, then again referenced in Season 3 during a conversation amongst the other Moffs, who see him as the Empire’s redeemer. Thrawn’s long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away seems imminent as the animated world of Star Wars seeks to further interweave itself through multiple character arcs and storylines within the boundless potential of the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus on August 23, 2023.