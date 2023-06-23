‘Ahsoka’ Star Vanishes — Fans Are Concerned They Might Be Responsible

One Ahsoka star has left fans concerned after fans believe they might be responsible for her disappearance.

Star Wars is gearing up to release a brand-new series for fans this August. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will explore a story fans have wanted for years. The story about Thrawn and Ezra. The story explaining what happens to the Empire once Thrawn returns. The Mandalorian teased the Chiss Admiral’s return, but now Filoni tells that story with Ahsoka and the Rebels crew.

Thankfully, fans know that the series won’t be the end of that story. Dave Filoni is already confirmed to be getting a movie with Din Djarin, and Ahsoka is confirmed to take on Thrawn in a story that will culminate the overarching story told in the Disney+ series.

In Ahsoka, fans will get to see more than Jedi as two new force users will appear. Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Stoll and Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin will work for Elsbeth and try to find Thrawn. Their orange blades and willingness to kill New Republic crews show that the Empire isn’t afraid of the New Republic, and it’s clear that the two will be a huge threat for Ahsoka to face.

Unfortunately, Star Wars fans aren’t kind to new stars, and it seems like Sakhno may have faced too many toxic fans online as the actress has actually disappeared. Her Instagram account has been deleted, and fans are worried they might be responsible.

One fan shared the news online and pointed out that the actress is no longer on Instagram and confirmed that the reason behind the sudden change is unknown for the moment:

The Star Wars fandom has grown quite toxic in the past few years after Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) when fans couldn’t agree on whether or not to like the Sequel Trilogy. Fans lashed out and attacked the cast and director, and from then on, certain stars have received a lot of angry texts/toxic messages; sadly, this has never gone away.

It’s clear that Sankhno chose to disappear from social media for a reason, and hopefully, the Ahsoka actress didn’t get harassed by fans. Sometimes, actors just need some breathing room and distance themselves from social media, but deleting your social media account is a radical example of distancing yourself.

Fans went online expressing their concern and hoping the actress was okay:

actually remember a time when Star Wars fans *weren’t* like that. Gone are the days…

It’s a shame that our our fanbase is probably one of, if not the worst of all. I get emotional when I think of the Wars, but not like that. It has a deep meaning in my heart, but they’re not real lol. I don’t understand how some people can act the way they do about it. It’s a shame that our our fanbase is probably one of, if not the worst of all.

Ahsoka releases on August 23 on Disney+.

