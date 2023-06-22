Forgotten ‘Star Wars’ Project Could Release in 2030 Unless Disney Intervenes

One Star Wars project is not looking too great to release anytime soon and Disney shockingly might need to help fix it.

Star Wars has seen a lot of growth in the past few years. Projects like The Mandalorian and “Jedi: Fallen Order” showed fans that Disney can still make good Star Wars stories, and the past few years have included a lot of great content. While other series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett didn’t live up to the hype, Star Wars has mostly done a great job after the Sequel Trilogy was over.

Now, fans know that movies are coming back with a Mandalorian crossover planned, a story about the origins of the Force, and another film focused on Rey Skywalker with the New Jedi Order is in the works. Disney has potential to make things right for fans, but one Star Wars project needs some serious help.

Star Wars: Eclipse. It will be the first High Republic-themed video game, and the opening cinematic amazed fans. Millions of views later, Quantic Dream’s video game isn’t in a great spot. After reports of the company’s toxic workforce, employees left the company, and the studio hasn’t filled up the vacant roles.

This left Quantic Dream to have a release date of 2027 0r 2028 which honestly might be more ideal than fans would like to believe. The studio shared a new report to a French media group that the game is progressing nicely. Still, the amount of vacant roles in the company almost adds up to 100. Several of them require directors of certain groups, meaning that while the company is advancing well in some areas, other aspects of the game might be on hold until they can finally hire someone to do the job.

That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio doesn’t finish the game before 2030 because Quantic Dream might have to spend the next couple of years hiring people just to get it done. Disney needs to step in if they want the game to release sooner. They can easily take the game that Quantic Dream is working on and convince the studio to partner with another studio to finish the game or hand off the project to someone else.

If Disney doesn’t interfere, Quantic Dream might not be able to finish their project, and fans won’t get to experience Star Wars: Eclipse after all.

