Everything We Know About Next Year’s Epic ‘Star Wars’ Installment

After years of no news, we finally have our first look at the open-world Star Wars game, which is being developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. Star Wars Outlaws (2024) is the most ambitious Star Wars game in the franchise’s history, as it will be the first to allow players to fully immerse themselves in an open-world faraway galaxy.

Not only did we get an official trailer, there’s now also an in-depth gameplay overview, which promises that the game will tick a lot of boxes for Star Wars fans who’ve been hungry for an open-world game for decades. But what else do we know about the upcoming Star Wars game? Well, suddenly, quite a lot. Between the two videos, a ton has been unveiled.

It’s about time we got an open-world Star Wars game. The last couple of years have revolved mostly around the open-world Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy (2023). But Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft are also preparing to release another open-world game based on a huge blockbuster franchise — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (2023).

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves — for now, there’s only one faraway galaxy we really care about, so here’s everything we know about Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws Synopsis

Star Wars Outlaws will take place some time between original Star Wars Trilogy films Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), following female outlaw Kay Vess as she goes on a quest to secure a new life in the faraway galaxy.

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws Characters

Kay Vess is presumably the only playable character in Star Wars Outlaws, and she’s accompanied by an “Axolotl” pet named Nix. We also meet a BX-series Droid Commando named ND-5 in the trailer, as well as a number of other villainous types working for a number of crime syndicates, such as Crimson Dawn and the Pyke Syndicate.

We also get to see Han Solo in carbonite, and crime lord Jabba the Hutt, although we don’t know if these two characters will actually appear in the upcoming Star Wars game. There will be plenty of smuggler-types, though, with one whose name we know to be Jaylen, as well as the main character of Kay Vess, of course.

Star Wars Outlaws Trailer

Check out the brand-new trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

It’s incredibly surreal to see footage of an actual open-world Star Wars game. Earlier this year, we were treated to an impressive fan-made game on YouTube, which showed Din Djarin/The Mandalorian exploring an unnamed, sand-swept planet. Now, the real thing — minus Mando, of course — is almost upon us, as it’s set for a 2024 release, despite rumors that the game was so ambitious it wouldn’t be due for release for many years.

Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay

Check out the “Star Wars Outlaws — Official Gameplay Walkthrough” below:

The gameplay overview really showcases what this game has to offer, from ground combat to aerial combat, traveling by speeder to traveling by spaceship. What’s particularly impressive is the seamless transition from take-off to entering space. We just hope that this footage barely scratches the surface. After all, this isn’t just open world, it’s open galaxy.

As demonstrated in the gameplay overview, Star Wars Outlaws will offer a versatile gameplaying experience. On the ground, whichever planet you find yourself on, you’ll be able to stealthily explore all sorts of environments, engage your enemies in both hand-to-hand combat or using an array of weapons, and also call upon the help of Nix, who can navigate areas on your behalf and acquire certain objects.

Kay is also seen riding on a Speeder, and flying her own ship up into and beyond the planet’s atmosphere, before being plunged into a galactic dogfight (it wouldn’t be a Star Wars game without one). The game also looks like it employs its own slow-motion “Dead Eye” function seen in open-world Western video game Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018).

Star Wars Outlaws Platforms

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Star Wars Outlaws Release Date

Star Wars Outlaws releases some time in 2024.

Do you think Star Wars Outlaws can deliver a true “open-galaxy” experience, or has the Star Wars game bitten off more than it can chew? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!