‘Star Wars’ Releases Footage for Epic “In-Between-Quel” Coming in 2024

Star Wars has just unveiled 10 minutes’ worth of footage for what might just be the most epic installment from the faraway galaxy yet…

Recently, during the Xbox Games Showcase, the “official world premiere trailer” for Star Wars Outlaws (2024) was released, giving fans their first look at the open-world game we’d heard next to nothing about over the past couple of years.

As you might expect, the game looks pretty astounding, but even the words “open-world Star Wars game” are enough to have us emptying our wallets and parting with our hard-earned Galactic Credits. Check out the jaw-dropping trailer below:

Did you spot Jabba the Hutt receiving a carbonite-Han Solo delivery? That’s because Outlaws is an “in-between-quel”, as it takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), following “scoundrel” Kay Vess and her pet Nix, who embark on a mission through the galaxy’s criminal underworld.

Star Wars Outlaws is the latest in a growing line of open-world video games, with Hogwarts Legacy (2023) having dropped earlier this year, and another Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft collaboration, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (2023), coming soon.

But which will wind up being the biggest of these three titles? Well, we’ll have to wait and see, but with Hogwarts Legacy already out, and with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora being nowhere near as appealing as anything from the faraway galaxy, all eyes are on Outlaws.

Earlier this year, we got to see a fan-made Star Wars game in action, with in-game footage showing Din Djarin/The Mandalorian as the main character exploring a dusty outpost on an unnamed planet. It gave us an idea of what to expect from Outlaws, but now we have the real thing.

In addition to the trailer that dropped a couple of days ago, Ubisoft has now released a 10-minute gameplay overview for Outlaws; footage that teases many aspects of the game, from ground-combat to flight, planet exploration to space exploration, and lots more.

Check out the “Star Wars Outlaws — Official Gameplay Walkthrough” below:

What’s likely to have fans more excited than anything is the ability to experience real flight from the ground and into space, among many other things, of course.

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars: Outlaws releases on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Are you excited for the open-world Star Wars game? How open-world do you think it will be? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!