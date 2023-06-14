Footage Released for Next ‘Avatar’ Installment Amid Sequel Delays

There have been some major developments in the world of Avatar, as it was recently announced that the next three films in the series have all been delayed. But now, footage for a brand-new Avatar installment has been unveiled.

Though originally scheduled for theatrical release on December 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively, the new release schedule for Avatar 3 (2025), Avatar 4 (2029), and Avatar 5 (2031), is reportedly as follows:

Avatar 3: currently slated to be released December 19, 2025

Avatar 4: now slated for December 21, 2029

Avatar 5: now slated for December 19, 2031

Fans will no doubt be enormously disappointed with this news, but when we look at the delayed history of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), we can’t say we’re surprised. For whatever reason Disney has delayed these films (along with a number of Marvel and Star Wars movies), perhaps the original plan was incredibly optimistic at best.

There is, however, a brand-new Avatar installment coming this December, just one year after The Way of Water was released, which grossed over a staggering $2.32 billion worldwide.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (2023) is an open-world, first-person video game which, for the first time in the history of the franchise, will allow fans to truly immerse themselves into the deeply rich world of the tropical exoplanetary moon of Pandora.

The first trailer for the upcoming Avatar installment dropped two years ago, which showcased both cut scenes and gameplay, promising an exhilarating and immersive experience for fans and gamers alike.

Now, an official gameplay overview has been unveiled, which you can check out below (we highly recommend watching the full video, as you won’t want to miss what the game has to offer):

The game looks, in a word, spellbinding. One thing that may turn some fans off, though, particularly those who love more recent open-world titles like Hogwarts Legacy (2023), is the fact it’s in third-person. With that said, this might help make it even more immersive.

But what can you do in the game? Let’s take a look…

What can you do in the new Avatar installment?

Explore Pandora

To no surprise, the open-world Avatar game will allow you to explore the tropical exoplanetary moon of Pandora, as seen in the Avatar films and at Disney Parks’ Pandora — The World of Avatar. Whether or not you’ll be able to explore the planet in its entirety, though, is unlikely, as the official website says that you’ll be able to “experience the epic wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora.” The area is described as being made up of “beautiful yet unpredictable alien regions, where lowering your guard can have deadly consequences.”

As it’s an open-world game, the chances are you won’t need to explore the whole of Pandora — the sprawling landscapes as shown in the gameplay overview trailer are nothing short of mesmerising.

Customize your own character

Character customization can be a deal-breaker for anyone considering picking up an open-world game. Fortunately, open-world Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy lets you create your own witches and wizards from scratch, and you’ll be pleased to know that Frontiers of Pandora will also let you build your own character. You will, of course, be playing a Na’vi, whom the official website says was “abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA” to serve their purpose, but fifteen years later, after being put into “emergency cryo-sleep”, finds themselves a stranger in their own land.

As a Na’vi, you’ll be able to develop your strength and agility, craft new gear, and upgrade your skills and weapons.

Ride a sky banshee

An open-world Avatar game without the ability to tear through Pandora’s skies would be completely pointless. Luckily, this won’t be the case, as your character will be able to bond with their very own sky banshee in order “to travel across the vast Western Frontier”, or to engage the RDA in aerial combat. You’ll also be able to name, feed, and customize them, as revealed in the new gameplay overview trailer above.

Fight against humans and other Na’vi

Combat will play a huge role in Frontiers of Pandora, which is no surprise when you’re up against the likes of the RDA, or even lost in the deep and deadly jungles of Pandora. Whether it’s your Na’vi-forged weapons like your bow and spear-thrower, or those more suitable to your human training such as assault rifles and shotguns, you’ll have more than you need to survive this alien world.

Frontiers of Pandora isn’t the only open-world video game based on an established IP from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft, as Star Wars: Outlaws (2024), whose first trailer and gameplay overview also dropped recently, is set for release next year.

What’s the new Avatar installment about?

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the upcoming Avatar installment:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment — a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases on December 7, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna.

Check out the official website for more information.

