BREAKING: ‘Avatar’ Sequels Delayed Again After Major Announcement From Disney

in Avatar, Disney, Entertainment

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
'Avatar' Sequels Delayed Again After Major Announcement From Disney

The Avatar sequels are now delayed again after a significant announcement was released from Disney, revealing many big box office movies pushed back or delayed. Here’s everything we know.

'Avatar' Sequels Delayed Again After Major Announcement From Disney - Still from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' teasing the possibilities for an 'Avatar'- inspired expansion at Disneyland Resort - Avatar sequels
Credit: 20th Century Studios

‘Avatar’ Films Pushed Back – Again

After the significant success of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), breaking box office records for the second time, Disney is revising its film release schedule again. Today, Discussing Film on Twitter announced that a slew of major motion pictures, including the Marvel Avengers movies, would be delayed.

This would mark the second or third time that James Cameron’s Avatar sequels are delayed again due to either concern from the studio or Disney releasing their updated film calendar like they did today.

The next installments in the Avatar universe will be released in December 2024, 2026, and 2028. Now, here is the new updated Disney release schedule for Avatar 3 and Avatar 4:

  • Avatar 3: currently slated to be released December 19, 2025
  • Avatar 4: now slated for December 21, 2029
  • Avatar 5: now slated for December 19, 2031

Disney has yet to officially state why these films and Marvel and Star Wars movies have been delayed by a few years. Usually, when a significant studio shifts its box office release dates, it’s due to a restructuring within the studio; it could also mean more time to flesh out storylines and work with the directors to produce valuable and tangible content for viewers to enjoy time and time again.

Avatar sequels: 'Avatar' Sequels Delayed Again After Major Announcement From Disney - Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and (Zoe Saldaña) Neytiri in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)
Credit: Inside the Magic

Related: A Disney Bus Driver Was Caught on Video Giving Guests a Truly Magical Moment

‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Sets New Record for Disney and James Cameron: What This Means for Avatar Sequels

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) scored $2.3 billion at the global box office, making it the third highest-grossing film of all time, sitting behind Avatar (2009) and Avengers: End Game (2019), respectively.

James Cameron did go on several entertainment news media outlets telling hosts that he was hoping to break even or maybe take what he could have gotten based on how slow the sequel movie did when first released in cinemas worldwide. But as of yet, Cameron seems to be busy working on his third movie as a new date has been announced for its release. Hopefully, this means we will get an even longer and more fleshed-out sequel, giving fans an even deeper dive into the Avatar universe.

How do you feel about the news of Disney pushing back the ‘Avatar’ sequels by a couple of years? Let us know in the comments below. 

Follow Inside The Magic for more news like this on all your favorite film franchises.

Tagged:AvatarAvatar: The Way of Waterbox officedelayedDisneyDisney moviesEntertainment Newsmovie newsmovies

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!