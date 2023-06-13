BREAKING: ‘Avatar’ Sequels Delayed Again After Major Announcement From Disney

The Avatar sequels are now delayed again after a significant announcement was released from Disney, revealing many big box office movies pushed back or delayed. Here’s everything we know.

‘Avatar’ Films Pushed Back – Again

After the significant success of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), breaking box office records for the second time, Disney is revising its film release schedule again. Today, Discussing Film on Twitter announced that a slew of major motion pictures, including the Marvel Avengers movies, would be delayed.

This would mark the second or third time that James Cameron’s Avatar sequels are delayed again due to either concern from the studio or Disney releasing their updated film calendar like they did today.

The next installments in the Avatar universe will be released in December 2024, 2026, and 2028. Now, here is the new updated Disney release schedule for Avatar 3 and Avatar 4:

Avatar 3: currently slated to be released December 19, 2025

Avatar 4: now slated for December 21, 2029

Avatar 5: now slated for December 19, 2031

Disney has yet to officially state why these films and Marvel and Star Wars movies have been delayed by a few years. Usually, when a significant studio shifts its box office release dates, it’s due to a restructuring within the studio; it could also mean more time to flesh out storylines and work with the directors to produce valuable and tangible content for viewers to enjoy time and time again.

Related: A Disney Bus Driver Was Caught on Video Giving Guests a Truly Magical Moment

‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Sets New Record for Disney and James Cameron: What This Means for Avatar Sequels

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) scored $2.3 billion at the global box office, making it the third highest-grossing film of all time, sitting behind Avatar (2009) and Avengers: End Game (2019), respectively.

James Cameron did go on several entertainment news media outlets telling hosts that he was hoping to break even or maybe take what he could have gotten based on how slow the sequel movie did when first released in cinemas worldwide. But as of yet, Cameron seems to be busy working on his third movie as a new date has been announced for its release. Hopefully, this means we will get an even longer and more fleshed-out sequel, giving fans an even deeper dive into the Avatar universe.

How do you feel about the news of Disney pushing back the ‘Avatar’ sequels by a couple of years? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow Inside The Magic for more news like this on all your favorite film franchises.