‘Book of Boba Fett’ Star May Have Confirmed New Season Is Happening

Though The Book of Boba Fett is not on the same level as The Mandalorian, the series did highlight one of the most underutilized bounty hunters in the galaxy. The issue could have been that Boba Fett was far milder than he had previously been in the original trilogy. Now, one of the stars of the series has stated what they expect from Fett in season two, which could indicate that a new season is happening.

Some inclinations have pointed to another season, though Disney and Lucasfilm have not confirmed that another season is happening. Even Temura Morrison revealed he had not been called about a new season or reprising his role as the bounty hunter for The Mandalorian Season 3. Rumors were that Lucasfilm was pressed for time, and Boba Fett was not included because of time constraints.

Though The Book of Boba Fett has not yet been given a new season, director Robert Rodriguez has also somewhat teased it. Rodriguez directed “Chapter 14” of The Mandalorian and Chapters 1, 3, and 7 of The Book of Boba Fett. In the series, he also lent his voice to Dokk Strassi and Mok Shaiz.

Rodriguez was recently asked about a potential second season of the series, and he stated, “I can’t say. I’m sworn to secrecy. I wish I could tell you. I know all the answers to what you’re asking, but I can’t say.”

The usual case is that creators or stars immediately shut down the idea of potential sequels, generally followed by them telling whatever studio or streamer houses said properties to step up and make it happen. Rodriguez stating he cannot reveal what he knows might have been the first instance that The Book of Boba Fett would be given more episodes.

Now, a star from the series has seemingly backed up Rodriguez’s comments by stating what they expect to see in a second season.

Ming-Na Wen Wants More Brutality in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Ming-Na Wen has been a staple in the Star Wars universe, as she has portrayed assassin Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. The actress is set to star in the Gremlins spinoff series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Naturally, she was asked about her future Star Wars appearances during a promotional interview for the new Gremlins show. She revealed what she wants to see from Boba Fett.

“He’s this Lord now of Tatooine, and he is managing to have some control, but he was trying to do it one way, and I’m not sure how effective it was… He was trying to have a greater honor system, and I would love to see that he turns back to a bit more like what Boba Fett was in also being able to maintain justice, or accomplish what he needs to accomplish on Tatooine. And then, ultimately just, to have a lot of fun battle scenes.”

Though it could have just been Wen’s opinion about what she would like to see in the potential new season of The Book of Boba Fett, having such a concrete idea about what Fett needs to accomplish might have just been her confirmation that we will see this happen. Fett was too mild in his goals to take complete control over Tatooine, so we could see him return to more nefarious means to get everyone in line.

Dave Filoni is also set to direct a Star Wars movie combining The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka in one cohesive story. Though Boba Fett has already had some screen time, he could theoretically get another short season before this film is released. We would certainly love to see it happen.

Do you want another season of The Book of Boba Fett? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!