‘Star Wars’ Finally Clears Up Boba Fett’s Confusing Timeline

Infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett has long been a staple of the galaxy far, far away since his debut in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980). But beyond his iconic green-plated armor and “shoot first, talk later” mentality, Boba’s timeline undoubtedly has gotten very confusing over the years thanks to a bevy of recent Disney+ projects. Thankfully, a new Star Wars book has arrived to set the record straight once and for all.

There’s no denying that Boba Fett’s role in the current Star Wars universe is all over the place. We’ve seen a lot of the character in recent years, from mini arcs in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, to his resurrection in Season 2 of The Mandalorian (where he was plated by Temuera Morrison), to most recently, The Book of Boba Fett—his very own Disney+ spinoff show.

It’s hard to keep tabs on every character in the extended Star Wars universe, but following Boba’s story has proven to be an especially head-scratching challenge of its own.

Considering five years had passed between Boba getting swallowed by the Sarlacc Pit in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) and his appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, with some Tusken-related side adventures and questionably slow speeder chases along the way, all in addition to his previous lore, it’s easy to get twisted up in the franchise’s lengthy lore.

Thankfully, the new Star Wars Timelines is essentially spelling it out for us, allowing fans to re-familiarize themselves with the character through 12 of his major life events.

According to the new novel, Boba Fett’s story begins on the planet of Kamino, where he was born in a cloning lab in the year 32 BBY. The unaltered genetic clone of Jango Fett, Boba meets Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in 22 BBY, and ultimately watches in horror as his father is decapitated that same year, as depicted in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Over the next couple of years, Boba finds unlikely allies in a group of rowdy bounty hunters, leaving his fellow clones and military training to join them on odd jobs across the galaxy. Here, he met the notorious Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) after her departure from the Sith in 20 BBY.

Flash forward to 0 ABY, where the Sith Lord Darth Vader enlisted Boba to track down and identify the Rebel hero that blew up the original Death Star—Luke Skywalker. He would be sent careening into the Sarlacc Pitt years later in 4 ABY, though he would survive his ordeal, cutting his way out of the belly of the beast.

Boba Fett convinced the Tusken people to rise up against their Pyke Syndicate oppressors in 5 ABY, even joining their tribe after they helped rehabilitate him. While the tribe would sadly end up slaughtered as a consequence, Boba took the valuable lessons he learned with him, and would go on to meet bounty hunter Fennec Shand in on the sands of Tatooine in 9 ABY.

Morrison made his long-awaited return to the Star Wars universe in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, where he stepped into the role of Boba, in search of his father’s armor. He reclaimed his gear from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in 9 ABY, and would then set out on his quest to become the Daimyo of Mos Espa that same year, as shown in The Book of Boba Fett.

So far, a second season of The Book of Boba Fett has yet to be confirmed. Many were expecting Boba to make a cameo in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but sadly, he was a no-show. But now that the character’s timeline has been cleared up, there’s endless possibilities for where he will go next—especially now that a Dave Filoni-directed “Mando-Verse” crossover movie is on the horizon.

Would you like to see a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett? Share your thoughts in the comments below.