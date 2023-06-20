People Are Already Complaining About ‘Ahsoka’ for THIS Ridiculous Reason

Leave it to Star Wars fans to make an issue out of nothing.

The galaxy far, far away is gearing up for the release of its next Disney+ series, the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka. Created by The Mandalorian‘s Dave Filoni, the spinoff show has been a long time coming. Based on what we know, it will bring together various elements of the Star Wars universe for what’s sure to be a nostalgic, action-packed adventure across the stars. Unfortunately, Ahsoka is already enduring a ridiculous amount of nitpicking from social media users, who don’t seem too happy about the titular hero’s live-action portrayal.

What is Ahsoka About?

Story specifics remain tightly under wraps, but we were given a better idea of what to expect from Ahsoka at this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe. At the event, attendees were given an exclusive first look at the series in a teaser trailer, which has since been made public. The footage showed the highly-anticipated reunion between Ahsoka Tano and Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), some epic lightsaber duels, and a return to the World Between Worlds.

During Celebration, casting was also confirmed for the show’s big bad: Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by his Rebels voice actor, Lars Mikkelsen. Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla will also make the leap to live-action, where Mary Elizabeth Winstead’ll portray her in the new story.

Picking up after the events of Star Wars Rebels and, thus, the fall of the Galactic Empire, Ahsoka will see the titular ex-Jedi navigating an unstable galaxy as she’s forced to come to terms with who she truly is. Along the way, she’ll enlist the help of Hera, Sabine, and likely some other surprise legacy characters to help her track down lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). But some lurking enemies from her past will work to stop Ahsoka and her allies, threatening to plunge the galaxy into chaos once more.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka below:

Ahsoka Tano in Live-Action

Ahsoka Tano has long been a part of the Star Wars universe, having made her franchise debut in the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, directed by Dave Filoni. Initial reception to her character was mixed, to say the least, with many fans quick to bash her “retconned” presence in the story as the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. However, Ahsoka grew on people over the TV series’ eight-season run, becoming a fan-favorite character by the show’s conclusion.

Her popularity led to future animated appearances in Star Wars Rebels and, more recently, the Tales of the Jedi anthology series on Disney+, which shared new details about Ahsoka’s early childhood.

In late 2020, fans were delighted to finally see Ahsoka get the live-action treatment in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) tracked her down to ask the former Jedi to train his tiny charge, Grogu, in the ways of the Force. Dawson’s Ahsoka would later show up in The Book of Boba Fett, giving fans a heartwarming interaction between her and Luke Skywalker, the son of her former Master.

At last, her solo series, simply titled Ahsoka, was announced in 2020 during Disney’s Investor Day, with Filoni set to write and direct. As it approaches its August 2023 release date, new images, and story details are starting to be revealed—including one specific photo that some fans are up in arms about.

Why is Ahsoka Receiving Backlash?

Disney’s slate of Star Wars projects has undoubtedly generated its fair share of controversy over the years, but for a split second, it seemed like Ahsoka would be different. This show, which has been hyped up by fans ever since it was confirmed, had the unique chance to be a crowd-pleaser, with audiences generally liking Ahsoka and wanting to see more of her adventures.

However, as always with this franchise, it was too good to be true. On Twitter, a post highlighting an exclusive image from Ahsoka (via TotalFilm) went viral for all the wrong reasons after it turned into a battleground for people debating Dawson’s pose, of all things.

Despite giving us a new glimpse at live-action Hera Syndulla, some nitpickers ignored this in favor of bashing Ahsoka’s stern facial expression and crossed arms—something users accused her of doing in nearly “every promotional image” released so far.

Are her arms crossed in every promotional image — Sweety Eternity 💙 (@sweety_eternity) June 16, 2023

This user sarcastically quipped, “Ah yess, cross armed Ahsoka. We haven’t seen that one before,” in response to the highly-debated image:

Ah yess, cross armed Ahsoka. We haven’t seen that one before — Emperor (@NexusoftheRealm) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, this individual slammed Dawson’s portrayal of Ahsoka in live-action—something the actor has dealt with nonstop since her first appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2:

I swear 90% of everything Ahsoka has done in live-action so far is just stand with her arms crossed everywhere she goes. — WillFanofMany (@Will_F_O_M) June 16, 2023

This enraged user let their NSFW thoughts known, leaving a scathing, R-rated criticism of how Ahsoka makes “the same expression with the same pose” while also snapping at fans of The Clone Wars for praising her live-action portrayal:

every promo still w ahsoka in it features her making the same expression with the same pose but tcw nerds will dickride it and treat the show like the second coming of christ https://t.co/HXKCdc41Bt — fiona (@alderaanleias) June 16, 2023

Others had more fun with their criticisms, like this user, who joked, “Every picture of Ahsoka looks like this:”

Every picture of Ahsoka looks like this https://t.co/R3wyFueCBo pic.twitter.com/ESO0aO9DeC — Jay🫐 #1 Vah’nya fan (@konsearring) June 16, 2023

However, many were quick to come to the show’s defense. In response, some fans of The Clone Wars countered users’ concerns with receipts, reminding skeptics that having her arms crossed is simply a part of Ahsoka’s “signature pose:”

Lol no that's her pose pic.twitter.com/DK9J7GbN43 — Pending (@2sideAnime) June 16, 2023

Finally, this fan set the record straight on haters’ reactions to Ahsoka’s pose, writing, “If you actually watched The Clone Wars and Rebels, you’d know that her natural pose is her crossing her arms. She’s done it ever since season one of Clone Wars. Stop grasping for anything just to hate on something:”

"Does she always have to cross her arms?" If you actually watched The Clone Wars and Rebels, you'd know that her natural pose is her crossing her arms. She's done it ever since season one of Clone Wars. Stop grasping for anything just to hate on something https://t.co/82jZzCvxxh — Azul— Crazed Nightwing Fan 💙🖤 (@GraysonEnjoyer) June 17, 2023

Many actors tasked with bringing animated Star Wars characters to life have faced similar scrutiny, like Rupert Friend’s take on the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both backlash to the Grand Inquisitor and, now, to Ahsoka is being aimed mistakenly at the actors rather than the creatives behind each project.

Ahsoka standing with her arms crossed is, most likely, a direction given to Dawson by Filoni (or just Dawson doing her homework), as the character posing this way is a smart, understated way to connect Ahsoka to her animated counterpart. As for her stern expression, it’s important to get the context of the image before making any judgments. Is Hera delivering some bad news? Is Ahsoka simply concentrating on what she’s saying? If so, it’s understandable why she wouldn’t be smirking or moving her arms.

Plus, let’s consider Ahsoka’s headspace at this point in the Star Wars timeline. Not only has she left the Jedi Order, seen her friends slaughtered during Order 66, lost her Master to the Dark Side, and fought Darth Vader, Maul, and a bunch of Inquisitors—she’s also been forced into hiding, trapped in the World Between Worlds, made to fight alongside the Rebellion, and is now essentially on her own with no one to guide her.

So maybe, it’s not all sunshine, smiles, and rainbows for Ahsoka.

Ultimately, people roasting Dawson and the Ahsoka series for something as trivial as a pose just serves as a reminder that it’s impossible to please everyone—especially Star Wars fans. People should save their energy for actual, grounded criticisms when the show releases on Disney+ this fall. Only then can we properly judge Ahsoka and its creative direction.

Do you agree with Twitter’s criticisms of Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka pose? Or do you think they’re outrageous? Let us know in the comments below?