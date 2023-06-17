‘Ahsoka’ Could Bring Back Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, and It Should

Everyone is patiently waiting (or impatiently waiting, in our case) for the premiere of Ahsoka, which is less than two months away. Lucasfilm has already dropped the trailer for the anticipated Star Wars series, which continues the story of Ahsoka Tano, who fans have seen grow up since the events of The Clone Wars and Rebels. Despite the excitement for the series overall, everyone is wondering the same thing—will Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) show up?

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Actor Deliberately Avoided Rewatching ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Though many people criticize the prequel trilogy, one thing is for sure; everyone loved that Hayden Christensen returned as the Dark Lord of the Sith in the Obi-Wan series. The fight between Vader and Obi-Wan is arguably one of the best that has appeared in any Star Wars property. The drama alone of the mask nearly cut in half and Vader/Anakin screaming, “I hate you” to Obi-Wan was perfect.

Though Vader and Obi-Wan have their own historically significant relationship, the villain also has an exciting dynamic with his padawan—Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka served as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the events of The Clone Wars cartoon, and though she was a bit immature in the ways of the Force, she has certainly grown up a lot.

Dawson was cast as the live-action version of Ahsoka and debuted as such in The Mandalorian. This huge cameo led to much fanfare and has morphed into her own series. Considering many characters are returning from Rebels, many believe that Ahsoka is a direct sequel to its predecessor, which is a feeling echoed by Dave Filoni.

Darth Vader had his time to cross lightsabers with Obi-Wan again; we imagine he would likely do so with Ahsoka again, especially if the new series continues where Rebels left off.

It has not been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as the most dangerous Sith in the galaxy, but Rosario Dawson may have inadvertently confirmed this detail.

Rosario Dawson Confirms Vader Appearing in ‘Ahsoka’ Would Be “Super Cool”

Rosario Dawson was speaking to Total Film when she was asked about the possibility of Hayden Christensen appearing again as Darth Vader in Ahsoka. According to Dawson:

“It’s just been really cool that at this moment, I’m joining it, and he’s been able to come back [in 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi] and also get embraced by the Star Wars family in a way that I think is much deserved,” Dawson said. “It’s definitely one of those things that would be super cool if he was [in Ahsoka], but I’m just really grateful that we’re in the same universe.”

Dawson dodged the question in one of the most artful ways we have ever seen. Instead of providing a response that outwardly denied or confirmed that Vader would be in Ahsoka, she simply stated it would be “super cool.”

It would be super cool and a cameo many fans would love to see. Though the Star Wars universe seems to be slightly pulling away from the Skywalker Saga, Darth Vader is one of the characters that have been given more life. Starting with Rogue One (2016), the world finally got to see the sheer brutality that has led to the character being one of the most feared in the universe.

Also, in Obi-Wan, we got to see how Anakin and Vader were still combined—but more how Aankin’s hatred for Obi-Wan also fueled him and turned him into the monster that is Vader.

Should Ahsoka bring in Darth Vader, we will see how Ahsoka Tano could allow her love for Anakin cloud her judgment even further. The pair did fight in Rebels, but it was short-lived. Filoni could give us an epic fight between former master and padawan, and one that reiterates the loss Ahsoka feels now that Anakin has turned into Vader.

Related: Hayden Christensen Doesn’t Want His Daughter to See Darth Vader

Rosario Dawson might not have confirmed that Hayden Christensen is returning, but he should. Ahsoka will officially premiere on Disney+ on August 23.

Do you want to see Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader in Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!