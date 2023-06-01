‘Ahsoka’ Actor Purposefully Avoided Rewatching ‘Star Wars Rebels’

As anticipation continues to build for Star Wars’ next big live-action adventure with Ahsoka, one actor is explaining his surprising preparation—or lack thereof—for the series ahead of its summer release on Disney+.

Rosario Dawson is back as the titular ex-Jedi in her upcoming solo series, Ahsoka, and this time, she’ll be joined by some familiar faces. While story details remain scarce, the first trailer revealed that Ahsoka will be joined by Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), whose appearances on the show will mark their live-action debut.

The crew will surely help Ahsoka in her efforts to track down missing Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who was last seen taking down the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in the Rebels finale before disappearing into space.

One of the highlights of this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe was the confirmation that Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Thrawn in Rebels, would return to reprise his character in live-action for Ahsoka. And while the extent of his role remains shrouded in mystery, Mikkelsen certainly had a lot to say on the subject of revisiting his character.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly on the latest episode of Degobah Dispatch, Mikkelsen was asked if he ever revisited Rebels to “familiarize” himself with the character ahead of his role in Ahsoka. The Thrawn star responded, “No,” and claimed that he actually actively “detach[ed]” himself from any past performances of the character:

DD: Did you ever go back and watch old ‘Rebels’ episodes just to familiarize yourself with how you voiced him and played him before? Mikkelsen: No, I didn’t really. We needed to do something else, so I wanted to detach myself from that to create something new.

Thrawn was the primary