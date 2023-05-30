This ‘Mandalorian’ Character Will Get a Full Backstory in ‘Ahsoka’ Show

Star Wars’ next galactic adventure, Ahsoka, is set to land on Disney+ this summer. As more and more information comes out about the series, one actress from The Mandalorian revealed that the project will shine some light on her character’s backstory, explaining to audiences how she became associated with a classic franchise villain.

After making the jump from Star Wars animation to live-action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson is back in action as the fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano—this time, for her own spinoff show.

So far, Ahsoka remains shrouded in mystery, but we have gotten some insights into what to expect from this new story. Picking up vaguely around the same time as The Mandalorian, the new series will see Ahsoka joining forces with the crew of the starship Ghost, bringing beloved characters from the animated Star Wars Rebels like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to live-action.

Ahsoka and her allies will also go up against a series of dangerous adversaries, including the mysterious Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Some familiar faces, such as Diana Lee Inosanto’s Morgan Elsbeth, will also cause trouble for the titular hero, all leading to an epic showdown with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), a former Imperial Officer and ruthless strategist intent on stopping anyone who dares get in his way.

Specifically, Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, who was first seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, will have a more prominent role in Ahsoka due to her connection to Thrawn. Star Wars is currently planning the legendary villain’s big comeback to the franchise ahead of Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, where he’ll almost certainly act as the story’s main antagonist.

In The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” which also marked Dawson’s franchise debut, Ahsoka duels Elsbeth on the planet Corvus for information on her master, Thrawn. Ahsoka wins, but before Elsbeth, whose army dons stylized versions of a chimaera, the personal symbol of Thrawn, can answer, the episode cuts off.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about her role in the upcoming Ahsoka series, Inosanto revealed that the new spinoff would focus more on Elsbeth’s backstory, explaining to audiences how she happened to be seen in The Mandalorian, and how she ended up on Corvus in the first place.

While Inosanto was careful to avoid spoiling any plot details, she teased a more “cold-hearted” and “dedicated” version of her character, whose unfaltering loyalty to Thrawn will be a big part of her arc in the new show:

She’s quite the manipulator, and we all know she’s cold-hearted, but this is a character that is truly dedicated and loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn. And there’s nothing getting in her way. What I really love is that we are going to get into her backstory. I’m just thrilled and excited, and I think the fans are going be quite fascinated and pretty happy about this.

It was previously reported that Elsbeth will serve as the main villain of Ahsoka, while the lingering threat of Thrawn will stay mainly in the background. It’s also long been rumored that she’s a member of the Nightsisters, meaning she can wield magic. While this might be disappointing to longtime fans of Thrawn, Elsbeth stepping up to a leading role for the new series gives creators time to establish Thrawn’s grand reveal, which will still happen in Ahsoka—though likely later in the story.

However, showrunners will have to tread carefully when detailing Elsbeth’s history. Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” tends to dive into characters’ backstories, often at the cost of distracting viewers from the main storyline.

This was most prevalent in The Book of Boba Fett when not one but two episodes were dedicated to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reuniting with Grogu after he was sent to the planet Ossus to undergo Jedi training with Luke Skywalker. Temuera Morrison’s titular bounty hunter-turned-Daimyo was nowhere to be seen, raising eyebrows from fans.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian was met with similar backlash for “Chapter 19: The Convert,” which took a detour from Mando and Grogu’s adventures to focus on ex-Imperial scientist and former Moff Gideon associate Dr. Penn Perhing (Omid Abtahi).

Hopefully, Ahsoka can avoid falling into a similar trap by designating the right amount of time to Elsbeth’s history, showing us only the necessary bits and pieces while still focusing on the show’s central conflict. With only eight episodes, Ahsoka‘s showrunners must be careful about allocating their already very short time with so many overlapping character arcs.

Are you looking forward to seeing Diana Lee Inosanto reprise her role as Morgan Elsbeth for Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments below.