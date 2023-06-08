‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Prediction

Coming fresh off the heels of projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions, Ahsoka sets up the next chapter for the galaxy far, far away. As Rosario Dawson picks up her lightsabers once more as the series’ titular heroine, new developments confirm the hopes and prayers for Star Wars fans everywhere.

While only a taste of the adventures to come, the newest trailer gives viewers a great look at the new story being told in the epic space opera. However, it also confirms a prediction we made long ago. Dave Filoni is finally giving his portion of the Star Wars universe the full live-action treatment.

Star Wars Passes the Torch to Dave Filoni

Notice anything specific about the new trailer? As popular as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi were, some fans complained that they were utilizing too many characters already established in earlier Star Wars movies. In response, it seems Dave Filoni is stepping up to the plate to usher in a new era for the galaxy with his own creations.

With the exception of Grand Admiral Thrawn, every character featured in the new trailer comes from Filoni’s universe. Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and the robotic Huyang were all prominent figures across Star Wars’ animated media, meaning that the upcoming series could be the first chapter in Filoni’s own original saga.

Fans of the franchise have been tearing each other apart with the introduction of the Disney trilogy, but the animated universe is something most can agree on in terms of quality, investment, and entertainment. While Ahsoka has yet to hit Disney+, it feels like a smooth transition is already being set in motion.

It’s already been confirmed that the prolific director will head his own full-length film, and it doesn’t look like he’ll need any help from the old guard in bringing it to life. Whether it’s a new saga facing the galaxy or the much-anticipated adaptation of Heir to the Empire, fans can be assured that the film, series, and franchise is in the best of hands.

Are you ready for Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!