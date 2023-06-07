‘Ahsoka’ Gets Official Disney+ Release Date

As the galaxy far, far away continues to expand, the next live-action Star Wars show, Ahsoka, has finally received an official Disney+ release date, as well as a new teaser trailer.

Rosario Dawson is back as the eponymous ex-Jedi in her Disney+ solo series, Ahsoka, which arrives on the streaming platform this fall. While story specifics remain under tight wraps, the show will see Ahsoka Tano attempting to reconcile with her dark past while continuing her search for lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who was last seen in the Star Wars Rebels finale.

Along the way, Ahsoka will recruit the help of some old friends, namely, the cunning star poilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). But in their efforts, they’ll face some dangerous adversaries, including the sinister Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who’s set to make his long-awaited live-action debut in the show.

As its release window inches closer, we’re starting to learn more about Ahsoka‘s central conflict from its creator, Dave Filoni. According to the longtime Star Wars alum, Ahsoka will be “a wanderer” at the beginning of the series, telling Empire magazine in a recent interview, “[Ahsoka] is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group.”

Until now, the series’ Disney+ release date has been shrouded in mystery, with rumors of an unusual August 31 release date making their rounds across the internet last month. But according to an official announcement, fans can look forward to watching the Season 1 premiere of Ahsoka on Wednesday, August 23.

Lucasfilm also shared a new teaser trailer for the show to celebrate the happy news, giving audiences a glimpse at live-action Sabine, Hera, and even Thrawn. Check it out below:

Though it’s more or less the same recycled footage shown in the first trailer, we get some new insights into the series in the new teaser. In the brief 40-second clip, Ahsoka catches up with Sabine on what looks to be Ezra’s tower on Lothal. Similar to the first trailer, Ahsoka discusses Thrawn’s return as “heir to the Empire”—a nod to the 1991 Star Wars Legends novel in which Thrawn was first introduced.

We also see an interaction between Hera and the former Rebel-leader-turned-Chancellor, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), where Hera warns the New Republic representative of an impending threat to the galaxy.

Additionally, footage of Sabine using Ezra’s lightsaber against Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati, shown at April’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, was finally made public, teasing an epic showdown between the Mandalorian and the mysterious orange lightsaber-wielding Force user.

The show’s mantra—Rebel, Outcast, Jedi—is also shown between clips of Ahsoka showing off her lightsaber skills before ending with David Tennant’s Mark IV architect droid, Professor Huyang, imparting some words of wisdom: “Perhaps it is time to begin again.”

Credit: Lucasfilm

After months of anticipation, Star Wars fans can collectively sigh a breath of relief now that Ahsoka has an official release date. With the series right around the corner, there’s bound to be plenty of surprises in store when the new episodes begin rolling out this fall.

In the words of Ahsoka’s former master—this is where the fun begins.

Ahsoka will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting August 23, 2023.

Will you be tuning in for Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments below.