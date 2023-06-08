Hayden Christensen Reveals What Made Him “Easily” Return to ‘Star Wars’

Hayden Christensen led the prequel Star Wars movies, and though they are among some of the most heavily criticized in the franchise, they also hold a special place in many people’s hearts. The prequel trilogy is also what many of the newer generations started with, and Christensen became one of the most prominent figures. Even for those who criticized the prequels, everyone was ecstatic when he returned as Darth Vader, and now the actor has revealed what led him to “easily” say yes to returning.

As stated, Christensen was the subject of much of the heavy criticism with the prequel Star Wars movies, but that did not deter the man from returning. He recently stated he would have loved to voice Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars, though he never got that call from Lucasfilm.

Despite what might seem like a mountain of people throwing hate at his portrayal, he has been welcomed back with open arms. Seeing Christensen return as Anakin in the Obi-Wan series was quite special, and his reprisal of Darth Vader was outstanding. The emotional moment between him and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) fighting again was one of the best nods to prequel movies.

Working with McGregor again led to Hayden Christensen returning to the Star Wars franchise so easily.

Hayden Christensen Couldn’t Wait to Work With Ewan McGregor Again

Hayden Christensen and Diego Luna sat down with Variety to discuss their differing careers in the Star Wars universe. It’s quite a beautiful marriage of the new and old-school minds speaking about their roles and how they tie into the grand scheme.

Luna had asked Christensen what made him want to return to the franchise, which the actor was candid about.

“Just the nature of getting the invitation. “Star Wars” holds a very special place in my heart. I enjoyed getting to go back to being a fan again and just watching these stories like everyone else. But there was a part of me that missed it, too,” Christensen said.

Star Wars holds a special place in many people’s hearts, and even more so, growing up and being introduced to the franchise through Hayden Christensen as the tortured Anakin Skywalker. However, being able to cross swords with McGregor made the actor return faster.

“So when I got the call, it was a very easy decision. And the fact that it was the “Obi-Wan” show with Ewan McGregor, who is a good friend of mine, and that I’d get to swing a lightsaber with him again, it was a thrilling invitation,” he added.

The Obi-Wan series did something unique, showcasing the burning hatred that Darth Vader felt for Obi-Wan, especially with their epic fight—and Obi-Wan slicing open Vader’s armor again. It also gave us a bit into the backstory of how powerful Anakin had become when he and Obi-Wan were in a heated training battle that showcased their much younger selves.

Anakin Skywalker is said to be one of the best lightsaber duelists and one of the most natural Force users; both instances were showcased more heavily in Obi-Wan.

Star Wars has done an excellent job of bringing back the origins of certain characters but giving us the proper context that allows said characters to be understood in a completely new way. Darth Vader is a perfect example of this, showcased in Rogue One and Obi-Wan. We are also happy that Hayden Christensen is behind the mask once again.

