Hayden Christensen On Board For ‘Star Wars: What If..?’

Star Wars has grown from a little movie that could into one of the widest universes in all of fiction. From the snowy peaks of Hoth to the sandy dunes of Tatooine, the galaxy far, far away is absolutely loaded with stories to tell. Although fans are set to receive bounty from the extended universe with its upcoming projects, Disney could definitely do more.

One proposed suggestion was an anthology of hypothetical scenarios akin to Marvel’s What If..? series and the Star Wars franchise has more than enough reason and resources to make this happen. More importantly, it also has its first eager and willing participant.

“Anakin” Shares His Star Wars: What If..?

Known for his time as Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, Hayden Christensen has found a new wave of fandom since appearing in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. As much as fans were delighted to see him reprise his role, many were hoping to see more of him as the expanded universe developed.

The subject of a Star Wars: What If..? spinoff has been discussed before, but Christensen reportedly shared a strong interest in returning to Anakin for his own original episode. According to @CultureCrave on Twitter, the actor pitched a scenario of what would happen if Skywalker hadn’t fallen to the dark side and “Uncle Obi-Wan is there” to help raise Luke and Leia.

Naturally, this is a concept every true fan of the franchise has thought of at least once, but to see a member of the cast actively interested in perusing the idea is enough to give many a glimmer of hope. While he might not want his daughter to know about Darth Vader just yet, he might be able to show her Anakin portrayed as a hero with a clear conscience.

Of course, this is all speculation and no official announcement from Disney or Lucasfilm has been made, but the fact that fans aren’t the only ones interested in a What If..? series is definitely a good omen. With any luck, the creative team behind the Star Wars galaxy could deliver if there’s enough interest.

