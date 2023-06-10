Hayden Christensen On Board For ‘Star Wars: What If..?’

in Star Wars

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Hayden Christensen on set of 'Kenobi' promotion

Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars has grown from a little movie that could into one of the widest universes in all of fiction. From the snowy peaks of Hoth to the sandy dunes of Tatooine, the galaxy far, far away is absolutely loaded with stories to tell. Although fans are set to receive bounty from the extended universe with its upcoming projects, Disney could definitely do more.

Zombie Captain America from What If...?
Credit: Marvel Studios

One proposed suggestion was an anthology of hypothetical scenarios akin to Marvel’s What If..? series and the Star Wars franchise has more than enough reason and resources to make this happen. More importantly, it also has its first eager and willing participant.

“Anakin” Shares His Star Wars: What If..?

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker
Credit: Lucasfilm

Known for his time as Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, Hayden Christensen has found a new wave of fandom since appearing in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. As much as fans were delighted to see him reprise his role, many were hoping to see more of him as the expanded universe developed.

Related: Katee Sackhoff Reveals if She Would Recreate Her Controversial ‘Clone Wars’ Scene

The subject of a Star Wars: What If..? spinoff has been discussed before, but Christensen reportedly shared a strong interest in returning to Anakin for his own original episode. According to @CultureCrave on Twitter, the actor pitched a scenario of what would happen if Skywalker hadn’t fallen to the dark side and “Uncle Obi-Wan is there” to help raise Luke and Leia.

Hayden Christensen Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Series
Credit: Lucasfilm

Naturally, this is a concept every true fan of the franchise has thought of at least once, but to see a member of the cast actively interested in perusing the idea is enough to give many a glimmer of hope. While he might not want his daughter to know about Darth Vader just yet, he might be able to show her Anakin portrayed as a hero with a clear conscience.

Related: Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ Season 4 Goes on Hiatus

Of course, this is all speculation and no official announcement from Disney or Lucasfilm has been made, but the fact that fans aren’t the only ones interested in a What If..? series is definitely a good omen. With any luck, the creative team behind the Star Wars galaxy could deliver if there’s enough interest.

Would you watch Star Wars: What If..? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!