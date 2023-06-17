‘Star Wars’ Listens to Fans, Reportedly Bringing Back Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison is returning to Star Wars after his lackluster appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, and fans should be excited to see what the bounty hunter will be doing this time.

The Mandalorian Season 2 brought Boba Fett back to live-action with Temuera Morrison starring as the scarred bounty hunter looking for his father’s beskar armor. After convincing Din Djarin that he is worthy of the armor, Boba helped Din regain Grogu.

Afterward, he returned to Tatooine to take over Jabba’s Palace as the new Daimyo of Mos Espa. Fans were thrilled to see Boba Fett get his own series, but the Disney+ show didn’t meet everyone’s expectations. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin stole the spotlight and left little room for Boba Fett to shine in his own series.

Mando and Boba Fett did have an epic fight in Mos Espa against the Pykes, and Cad Bane and Boba had their iconic duel, which may have left the Duros alive after all. One thing that was sorely lacking in The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 was a story where the Daimyo could be as awesome as before. Boba in the series didn’t feel like a threat. In some ways, Disney made Boba too weak, and that really hurt the character.

Now, Boba Fett will return, and there’s a good chance that things might change as Star Wars might make a dramatic change to the character. According to The Making Star Wars Show, Boba Fett is one of the cameos slated to appear in The Mandalorian Season 4 alongside Din Djarin.

Boba Fett could be appearing off of Tattooine, which could be super useful for the hero to finally get some more character development. Boba could really explore a lot of different things in the criminal underworld, or the ex-bounty hunter could hunt down someone like Mace Windu and get revenge for his father.

It’s disappointing that The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 isn’t in development, but it’s likely never to happen. Star Wars should tell more stories about the iconic character, but Boba Fett’s reception wasn’t great, which might mean that Disney will focus on other characters instead.

