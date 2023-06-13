Disney Can’t Learn, ‘Star Wars’ Might Redo ‘The Last Jedi’ Failure in 2026

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) scarred fans, and Disney isn’t afraid to redo that experience a second time.

Star Wars faced a perilous moment back in 2018. The Last Jedi ruined Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker for most fans, and the Sequel Trilogy loomed as a huge disaster for the franchise. While Rian Johnson was bold in some of his decisions, other sequences like John Boyega’s Finn and Rose Tico in Canto Bight felt off and bizarre.

Right after the jarring Star Wars movie, Disney released Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), shockingly failing to do well at the box office. The franchise failed at the box office for the first time in Star Wars history. Now, fans don’t think Solo was a problem, but the timing for the movie was terrible.

Fans have been begging Lucasfilm for a sequel for years, but the movie catapulted the company to change its release schedule and convert movies like Kenobi into a Disney+ series instead. Solo 2 is unlikely ever to happen, and now Disney is ready to make the same mistake twice.

According to Variety, Star Wars has two new release dates confirmed for 2026. May 22 will be the first movie, with the second one releasing on December 18. Fans believe that Daisy Ridley’s Jedi Order movie will release first in May, with James Mangold’s film released later that year. Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian movie will likely be released in 2027 due to the project being affected by The Mandalorian Season 4’s imminent delay.

At first glance, fans might not think Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie could do what The Last Jedi did for the franchise, but it’s all about the timing. For some reason, fans don’t like Star Wars projects released so quickly to each other if one of them is bad. Rey Skywalker isn’t a character that is loved by all fans. Her connection to the Sequel Trilogy could easily create the same experience for some fans as Rey might get to do what Luke should’ve done in her movie.

Mangold’s movie about the origins of the Jedi will be radically different, but the movie might suffer because fans won’t be ready for it. Having both movies suffer the same fate as Solo and The Last Jedi isn’t wise for Lucasfilm and Disney. Star Wars is finally back, and fans are more excited than ever before, but there were a few years when the fanbase was so divided, Star Wars wasn’t enjoyable anymore.

If Disney realizes what could happen again, you might see Mangold’s movie delayed just to give each movie some breathing room. It’s what should happen to ensure that no one shares the same fate as Solo, a movie that is better than most realize.

Do you think Star Wars needs space in between each movie? Let Inside The Magic know what you think!