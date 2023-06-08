‘Star Wars’ Reportedly Will Replace Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford are two Star Wars legends that helped make the franchise possible, and Star Wars is apparently willing to break a promise for a new movie.

After Fisher passed away right before Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) was released in theaters, Lucasfilm said they wouldn’t recast the actress for future projects. They might use some CGI here or there, but the character wouldn’t be replaced. Sadly, Dave Filoni might be the one responsible for Fisher’s replacement.

On the other hand, Harrison Ford never cared if Star Wars replaced him for someone else. The actor’s love for the franchise was nonexistent, and he was happy when Lucasfilm finally decided to kill him in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015). According to a new report, these two actors might not be able to keep their roles to themselves for much longer.

Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher No Longer In Star Wars?

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Alden Ehrenreich will be reprising his role as Han Solo with a new actress starring as Princess Leia for Filoni’s Mandalorian movie. This would make sense as the movie is supposed to deal with the New Republic gearing up to face Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and it would be odd for those characters not to appear.

Billy Dee Williams’s Lando Calrissian should also appear, but GFR shared no rumor of someone replacing the actor, making it possible that only Han and Leia will appear. Mark Hamill just shared that he is done with Star Wars, making it hard to believe that Luke has a chance in this movie unless the actor tries tricking fans.

Is Dave Filoni Ready For the Backlash?

When Obi-Wan Kenobi brought a young Leia into the series and had a young actress take on the role, fans freaked out. Lucasfilm broke their rule then for what they would never recast Carrie Fisher. Some might argue that Vivien Lyra Blair portraying young Leia wasn’t a recast, but who says that actress couldn’t reprise the role years later?

People won’t be happy with this decision, and even though Aldrenreich’s chances of starring in Solo 2 are slim, it’s great to see that Lucasfilm might be willing to work with the actor again. It’s a bold move, but it’s a choice to help tell a new story with the original cast that fans will probably enjoy.

Filoni might think he is ready to deal with the backlash, but the director might not know how many fans won’t be happy to see Leia return if the report is true. Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Carrie Fisher’s Leia are integral to the original Star Wars story, so if Filoni messes it up, it could hurt the franchise more than anything else.

Do you think Han Solo and Leia should be in the Mandalorian movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!