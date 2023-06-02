Harrison Ford Answers “Who Will Win in a Fight: Han Solo or Indiana Jones?”

After years and years of being asked, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford finally has a response to the age-old fan question, “Who would win in a fight: Han Solo or Indiana Jones?”

While he had starred in several roles previously, Harrison Ford’s big breakthrough performance was as Han Solo in Star Wars (1976). He continued to play Han Solo throughout the Star Wars franchise and became even more iconic for playing Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and its following sequels.

Now in his 80s, Harrison Ford has continued to lead several productions, including the television series Shrinking (2023) and 1923 (2022-present) alongside Helen Mirren. He will also star in the upcoming Marvel Studios films Captain America: New World Order (2024) and Thunderbolts (2024).

When you’ve had a career this legendary, it only makes sense that fans would be obsessed with the characters you’ve helped create. So many fans have approached Ford, asking him which of his most iconic characters would win in a fight: Han Solo or Indiana Jones? And Harrison Ford’s answer is clear: stop it.

Harrison Ford: “What Are You Asking Me That Crap For?”

Harrison Ford has been asked many questions over the years about his two most iconic characters. And, frankly, he’s tired of answering it.

“Well, they usually ask me, ‘If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would f—— win?’ And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], ‘Me, a——! I don’t want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?'”

More than anything, this causes Ford to remind his fans that these are characters, whereas he is a real human being. “Yeah, but I’m not Indiana Jones. I’m Harrison Ford — Harry Ford, in fact.”

Honestly, this is the exact kind of response fans expect and want from Ford, who has always been known for his gruff and direct attitude that has always warmed people to the actor, including his Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill.

“I was wide-eyed and inexperienced, and Harrison arrives, and I’m telling you — from day one — just like Luke did, I looked up to him as someone who had a firmer grasp of all the elements than I did. I thought, ‘This guy’s like . . . Steve McQueen? Gary Cooper? John Wayne?’ He was instantly iconic, and yet the world at large didn’t know who he was. I just thought, ‘This guy’s major.'”

