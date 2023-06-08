Fan Theory Suggests Disney is Trying to Sell ‘Star Wars’

In the midst of Disney cutting content from Disney+ and laying off thousands of employees, fans have developed theories regarding their next financial move. And according to some, their best option is to sell the Star Wars IP.

One of the most shocking business moves in the entertainment industry was when the Walt Disney Company (WDC) purchased Lucasfilm and all its properties from George Lucas. This gave Disney ownership over Indiana Jones, Willow, and, most importantly, Star Wars.

With the acquisition of Star Wars, Disney has since produced multiple films, television series, and even Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

However, Uncle Walt’s company is not in as good a place financially as they were back in 2012. It has since built up a net debt of $39.9 billion, prompting Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek as CEO, commit mass layoffs, and completely delete multiple films and shows from their streaming services. And if a fan rumor is to be believed, Iger’s next move is to sell Star Wars back to Lucas.

Fan Theory Suggests WDC Wants To Sell ‘Star Wars’, But It Has No Value

According to Twitter user Kocho Dragon, they heard a rumor that WDC wants to sell Star Wars back to George Lucas to pay off its debt and/or move closer to purchasing the streaming service Hulu.

Immediately, other Twitter users were quick to jump on the Tweet and declare it false. One person stated, “Disney is cutting stuff right now to strengthen their balance sheet in order to have more leverage capacity to buy the remaining stake of Hulu. They aren’t selling Lucasfilm or a Theme Park. Those properties have comparably little value to anyone but Disney.”

Another user agreed, noting, ‘Assuming they found a buyer, Disney would forever be stuck paying said buyer to have those Star Wars lands, etc, in their domestic parks,” eventually costing the company more money than just keeping it.

Despite the reason, one thing is absolutely certain: Disney has no reason to get rid of Star Wars. And honestly, the company is not in dire enough straits to need to.

Disney and ‘Star Wars’ Are Sticking Together

Disney’s purchase of Star Wars essentially confirmed that the company was all in on the franchise. And for good reason. Despite claims that it has been ruined and no longer has any value, Star Wars is still the third highest-grossing media franchise of all time, beating the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Harry Potter. The only franchises ahead of it are Mickey Mouse & Friends and Pokemon.

On top of all this, the WDC is doing just fine. Yes, they are billions of dollars in debt, but its theme parks are bringing in more money than ever before, and the whole company has consistently been increasing its profits since Bob Iger took over as CEO.

Ultimately, it looks like Disney and Star Wars will be sticking together for a long time.

