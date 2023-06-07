Brand-New ‘Harry Potter’ Installment Coming This Summer

A “wicked” new Harry Potter installment “this way comes”…

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the Harry Potter news lately. Reboots, video games, and even rumors of a new movie. We can’t really complain, though, because this time last year, it seemed as though the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series was the final nail in the coffin for this once-troubled franchise.

Troubled it still is, of course, when you consider the endless off-screen controversy that plagued the Fantastic Beasts films, and even the likes of open-world video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023). But the fact that we’re now getting so much more Harry Potter content can only be a good thing. Right? Well, that all depends on exactly what it is.

While we’re still not sold on the idea of the reboot, which will arrive in the form of a television series on HBO at some point in the near future, the fact that Warner Bros. is suddenly churning out brand-new Harry Potter installments such as video games means that fans are being given some creative control where the Wizarding World is concerned.

Recently, Warner Bros. announced that a new game is set to follow Hogwarts Legacy, in the form of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA). But there’s actually another game that will arrive a lot sooner than any of those speedy broomsticks. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (2023) will be arriving this summer, and it’s set to rival Hogwarts Legacy.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a free-to-play mobile game experience that allows players to become a young witch or wizard at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, so it’s very similar to the open-world game that’s currently dominating the gaming charts. This game, however, will actually take place in the modern world and not the late 1800s.

As the new Harry Potter installment is a mobile game, you might argue that it’s not half as ambitious as Hogwarts Legacy (though its animation does look a lot more stylish), and you might be right. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the potential to become more popular. Remember Pokémon GO? It took over the world when it came out, probably more than the artificial intelligence ChatGPT ever will.

There have, of course, been a number of Harry Potter mobile games already, but now that Hogwarts Legacy has shifted fans’ attentions to the gaming side of the Wizarding World, Magic Awakened stands a good chance of becoming far more accessible to fans, especially seeing as it features a social networking element that Hogwarts Legacy surprisingly does not.

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Magic Awakened:

Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, play Quidditch, dance at the Ball, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!

Check out the official trailer below:

The “soft launch” for the game is currently available, which has reportedly impressed countless fans already. The full version of the game will be released some time this summer. For more information, there’s another website titled Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, in addition to the site Magic Awakened.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) are now all streaming on Netflix.

Hogwarts Legacy is on sale now. There’s currently no release date for the HBO reboot or Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

