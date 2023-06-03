Fans Debate: ‘Star Wars Land’ or Galaxy’s Edge?

It’s no secret that Star Wars has become one of Disney’s biggest franchises since being bought by the entertainment company in 2012. So much so, that it’s become a Disney+ guiding force and has a featured land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

However, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been the source of contention since its opening day, for several reasons. One of the biggest issues Guests had at Walt Disney World was the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser that had been built just three years after Galaxy’s Edge opened. It was cited as being the reason why Guests couldn’t see popular streaming characters like the Mandalorian, Grogu, or Ahsoka but could see Rey, Kylo, Chewbacca, and others.

Another complaint with the area was that with only two themed rides, both of which either had long lines or near-impossible-to-get virtual queues, the area felt like more of a massive, themed, outdoor mall than a Disney Park. While Guests can experience immersive dining and shopping attractions, like Oga’s Cantina or Savi’s Workshop, the lack of attractions hurt the area’s popularity.

Recently, Jim Shull, former Disney Imagineer, took to Twitter to express another complaint about Galaxy’s Edge. In his Tweet, he says, “While standing admiring this animated figure, I over heard someone talking on their phone saying they were in “Star Wars Land”. The name Galaxy’s Edge still haven’t broken through. Guests visit lands at DL with names (Frontier Land, Ad Land, T Land) and are trained that way.”

While the responses were rather mixed, many comments agreed with him, with @JAbacis stating that “It’s a mouthful…People will talk how it’s comfortable for them, not how someone else thinks we should. So, Star Wars Land it is.” Others, like @gentmanatee and @DSNCADV, blame marketing and publicity, stating that the Parks waited too long to announce a name after announcing they were planning a land and that there were too many names given to the area during development that none of them stuck.

While the area is technically called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the market is called Black Spire Outpost, and the story of the area claims that Guests are on the planet of Batuu, while everyone else just calls it Star Wars Land. Several comments mention that using Star Wars Land as a catch-all name for the area would’ve made more sense, so then Disney could have had a variety of characters from all parts of the franchise able to meet and greet throughout the area.

What do you think the area should have been called? Share your thoughts in the comments below!