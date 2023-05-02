Disney World’s Fifth Theme Park Will Be Completely ‘Star Wars’ Themed, Viral Report Says

These are not the reports you are looking for.

Walt Disney World Resort is already home to four unique theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. In these theme parks, we can see Disney’s various intellectual properties (IPs) come alive in many attractions, including attractions dedicated to beloved Disney animated films, Pixar franchises, and much more.

One of the most popular lands in all of Walt Disney World Resort resides in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There, Disney World Guests can explore the immersive land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Galaxy’s Edge is home to two attractions– Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run– as well as many other immersive experiences, including the opportunity to get plenty of exclusive merchandise and items that can’t be found anywhere else on the planet.

If that weren’t enough, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue is also located at the Disney Park. The attraction, which has been around for decades in Walt Disney World Resort, has more than 700 possible ride scenarios with a varation of different opening scenes, messages, and endings.

Of course, some think Disney has more it could do with its Star Wars portfolio in the theme parks.

A satire report from MouseTrap News, a website dedicated to satirical news about Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, shared that Disney World’s fifth theme park could be dedicated completely to Star Wars. The report, which of course, isn’t real, shows artwork of a theme park that would include lands like Hoth, Tatooine, Naboo, and many others.

If you’re hoping for Disney to add more Star Wars to its theme parks, you’re likely out of luck, at least for the time being. It’s not to say that Disney’s fifth theme park couldn’t include Star Wars— as some have indicated that this is a possibility– but it certainly won’t take up the entire theme park.

While Disney hasn’t confirmed what IPs might be in its fifth theme park when it’s announced, some ideas include: a Disney Villains-themed park, an Avengers Campus, or even an Indiana Jones-themed Park. For Disney to gain rights to use characters from its Marvel Studios series and franchises, they would have to buy them from Universal Orlando Resort. For now, that doesn’t seem likely, but that’s not to say that a deal couldn’t be brokered in the future.

