Fans Argue Disney Fumbled ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

The Disney Parks have been the focus of several Reddit and Twitter threads lately as they announce new projects and continue to fight against Universal for theme park dominance. The focus on IP-based attractions has been widely discussed, both positively and negatively, and a recent Reddit post calls out Disney for the lackluster way they created Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The original Reddit post asks if anyone else thinks Disney made a mistake by theming Galaxy’s Edge to one specific area related to the most recent films rather than a collection of places from the Star Wars universe. Walt Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser specifically had some issues due to the incredibly immersive theming of the resort which didn’t match the theming of Galaxy’s Edge and just recently debuting the Mandalorian and Grogu because the timelines didn’t match.

One comment from u/agen_kolar agreed, stating that “I genuinely think it was a mistake for the whole of Galaxy’s Edge to be set in Disney’s Sequel Era, on a planet we’ve never heard of, and still doesn’t exist in live action form,” going on to explain they think it could’ve made more money utilizing more of the known areas and planets. Another comment from u/SnooStories9808 called it the “worst Park” and equated it to “just a mall.” While many comments stated they wished it had been more saga inclusive, several comments stated that it didn’t make much of a difference.

One user, u/buttery_nurple, claimed that the area was made its own original place so it would exist outside of any timeline-specific place and be a place where fans of any and every storyline could enjoy it. User u/Wheeliebirds shared a similar opinion, stating that it also theoretically allowed any character to be able to appear in the area or any event to happen because it wasn’t tied to any set place, character, or time.

Overall, while the area has had some negative backlash, Guests seem to enjoy the immersive feat that is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. While Disney continues to announce new projects and expansions, it’s possible they’ll announce new characters, events, and attractions for the area over time. For now though, it’s a place where Star Wars fans of all ages and trilogies can enjoy the feeling of being on Batuu.

What do you think of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Share your opinions in the comments below!