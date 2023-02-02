“It’s a Bust,” Disney Guests Blast Massive Park Expansion

There aren’t many more immersive places than Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney Park Guests are immersed in the magic and given great opportunities to be completely and totally immersed in the magic with special attractions, entertainment offerings, and character meet and greets that simply can’t be experienced anywhere else.

With the exciting expansion of Toontown at Disneyland Park, which will include Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, many Disney fans have been discussing recent expansions and how Disney brought to life many iconic intellectual properties.

Of course, the biggest single expansion at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in most recent years is none other than Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando and at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, the immersive land is incredible and includes two attractions: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Of course, it can always be better.

“I think the land is incredibly well designed and is visually stunning. Rise of the Resistance is undoubtedly top-tier,” one Guest said. “The biggest issue with the land is the lack of kinetic energy and feeling of life. It’s been that way since it opened and unfortunately it hasn’t been addressed that much. The land needs a lot more characters, spontaneous shows, and interactive stories. If you’ve been to Knott’s Berry Farm and have experienced their “Ghost Town Alive” event, it becomes clear the kind of potential Galaxy’s Edge could have. Even something like all the Avengers Campus shows and characters will go a long way. The land was built to have those kind of experiences and it feels empty without much going on.”

The Guest continued by saying that Smugglers Run should’ve been randomized like Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.

“Smuggler’s Run is also a mediocre ride and really needs to get a new mission or two. It should be like Star Tours with randomization. Overall, Galaxy’s Edge does a lot pretty well but it falls flat for what it could be.”

Others agreed with those sentiments, sharing that the canonization of the land limits what could be an even better land.

“I agree with you, and to be able to do that, they need to do away with it being canon,” the Guest said. “They are limiting themselves out of the best characters and potential shows by doing that.”

Another Guest said there simply isn’t enough for them to do when visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

“It’s all hard surfaces and really there’s not a lot to do,” they said. “We have been to the park 3 times and go to Galaxy’s Edge every time but we never spend much time there which is sad.”

While there are things that fans wish Disney could better, there’s no doubt that Galaxy’s Edge is an immersive land and incredibly-built. Disney Cast Members do their best to make each experience the best possible, and it will be interesting to see if Disney “takes off the handcuffs” with some of the canonizations in the future.

If you’re a massive Star Wars fan, you might want to visit the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort. The “space cruise” takes Guests straight to Galaxy’s Edge and has many exclusive adventures to enjoy.

What do you think of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Let us know in the comments!