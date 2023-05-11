‘The Last Jedi’ Will Be Major Influence for Rey’s ‘Star Wars’ Film

Recently announced at Star Wars Celebration, Actress Daisy Ridley will once again be portraying the controversial character of Rey in a new upcoming Star Wars movie set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), with the help of some sacred Jedi texts, she will attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) was quickly the most dividing film in the Star Wars franchise. Director Rian Johnson has been blamed for the downfall of the sequel trilogy.

Now, it seems The Last Jedi (2017) will significantly influence Rey’s new film coming soon. Here’s what we know.

Rey Is Back, and She’s Building a New Jedi Order

Announced at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, Lucasfilm announced the return of Daisy Ridley’s controversial character, Rey, from the sequel trilogy.

Another character that might return from the sequel trilogy is John Boyega’s Finn character, who fans loved but felt that his character arc deserved better.

The “Rey solo film” is set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and will reportedly follow Rey trying to rebuild the Jedi order.

Luke Skywalker Will Also Play a Pivotal Role in the Upcoming Rey Solo Film

There is no news on who the protagonist will be, but fans are hoping for a redemption arc for Rey and Finn if he appears in the movie. But more or less, fans want a better story that will follow in line with what George Lucas created back in 1977.

According to news sources, Luke Skywalker will also play a pivotal role in this next chapter of the Star Wars sequels.

But we recently got word that The Last Jedi will significantly continue the Star Wars franchise forward with these sequel characters.

Is Rey the Last Jedi? Not According to Sacred Jedi Texts

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Luke Skywalker told his nephew Ben Solo that Luke would not be the last.

During the entire film, we see a set of sacred Jedi texts that hold secrets and information to start a new Jedi Order, something Luke tried to do but failed after Kylo Ren killed most of his students and took the rest of them away (most fans believe the students that joined Kylo Ren were in fact, The Knights of Ren).

The sacred Jedi texts were thought to have been lost in the fire Master Yoda ignited towards the film’s end. But in the final scene, we see the texts tucked away inside the Millenium Falcon as the last remnant of the Resistance flies off.

Those sacred Jedi texts found the key to discovering the Sith Wayfinder in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The sacred Jedi texts are thousands of years old and contain secret, sacred information only Jedi can access.

These sacred Jedi texts will assist and be the main focus of the new Rey Solo film coming in 2025.

Here is a direct quote from Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy:

“We’re going very far back, we’re looking at the present, and now we’re moving 15 years after ‘The Rise Of Skywalker.’ The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos – there’s even a question of how many exist anymore – and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her.”

With 2023 reaching the middle of the year, 2025 will be here before you know it, and more information about this new film will be released slowly but surely.

What do you think: do you think Rey’s solo movie will redeem the sequel trilogy? Are you happy about Luke and the sacred Jedi texts coming back?