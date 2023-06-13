Mark Hamill Gutted After Star Wars Co-Star Dies

The Star Wars universe lost one of its own today with the passing of beloved actor Treat Wiliams. And it seems that this is hitting especially hard for Mark Hamill.

Born Richard Treat Williams, Treat Williams was a beloved actor known for his performances both on the screen and on the stage. He originated the role of Dany Zuko in Grease (1972) on Broadway, played George Berger in the film adaptation of Hair (1979), and starred as Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown in Everwood (2002-2006). He received numerous nominations for Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Awards and won two Drama League Awards for his stage work.

Unfortunately, Treat Williams’ life came to a tragic end when he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. The news caught Hollywood by surprise, with many co-stars and friends close to Williams paying tribute to the actor on social media. However, none were more poignant than Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill Mourns Treat Williams, “A Gifted Actor” and “Treasured Friend”

While many actors have mourned the tragic passing of Treat Williams on social media, none were more heartfelt than Mark Hamill. Known for his performances as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series alongside Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford and for voicing The Joker opposite Kevin Conroy’s Batman, Hamill actually worked with the late actor back on The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

While Hamill played the lead character, Treat Williams appeared in the film twice. On Hoth, Williams played Echo Base trooper Jess Allashane, and in Bespin, he played Cloud City trooper Jerrol Blendin. While the actors only crossed paths briefly, it created a friendship that would last throughout their careers.

In response to the tragic news, Hamill Tweeted, “Just heard the awful news that the world has lost [Treat Williams]. Such a wonderful person… Such a gifted actor… Such a treasured friend. I’m gutted,” before ending it with a #RIP_PAL.

While it looks like the actors only crossed paths professionally once, it could have possibly happened a second time for Batman: The Animated Series. While it is well-known that Hamill was the voice of The Joker in the beloved cartoon, Williams voiced Professor Achilles Milo, a chemist who created various diseases and steroids for Batman’s villains.

