Treat Williams, Actor Known for ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair,’ Dies At 71

Yesterday afternoon, beloved television, film, and theatre star Treat Williams passed away. He was 71 years old.

Actor Treat Williams died yesterday in a motorcycle accident when a car made a turn and didn’t notice the motorcycle was coming towards them. This has been confirmed by Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” he said.

McPherson continued, “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two children, Gille and Ellie.

Treat Williams: Actor, Author, Aviator

Born Richard Treat Williams, Treat Williams made his film debut in the thriller Deadly Hero (1975). His breakthrough into mainstream success would occur with the film adaptation of Hair (1979) and Steven Spielberg‘s 1941 (1979). The former earned Williams his first nomination for a Golden Globe.

Williams would receive further Golden Globe nominations for his performance in the television movie adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire (1984) and Prince of the City (1981). He was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance as Michael Orvitz in The Late Shift (1996) and multiple SAG Awards for his most recognized role, Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown in Eveerwood (2002-2006).

Treat Williams also had memorable performances in The Phantom (1996), Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005), Chicago Fire (2013-2018), Blue Bloods (2016-2023), and Chesapeake Shores (2016-2022). He also played a minor role in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (2980).

Treat Williams’ talent extended past movies and television onto the stage. He originated the role of Danny Zuko in Grease (1972) on Broadway and played the role for eight years. Williams won two Drama League Awards for his performances in Follies (2001) and the Off-Broadway production of Captains Courageous The Musical (1999). He also starred as The Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance (1981-1982).

Williams was also an avid aviator and diver and was certified in both. He owned multiple planes that he would use to fly between his homes in Utah and Vermont. He wrote a children’s book, Air Show!, based on the experiences of a flight show. It was published in 2010 by Disney/Hyperion Books.

