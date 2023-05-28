‘The Mandalorian’ Submits Lizzo for Emmy Consideration

Ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, Disney has officially put the cast of The Mandalorian forward for consideration in several categories—including one unexpected singer/actress, who’s cameo in the show might be enough to earn her a Best Guest Actress nod.

Season 3 of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s smash hit Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, might’ve wrapped up its eight-episode run on Disney+ in April. But the series is still making headlines over a month later, especially now that Disney is officially kicking off its 2023 Emmys campaign—putting The Mandalorian front and center.

At last year’s Emmy Awards, Lucasfilm got the rough end of the stick after the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries failed to meet eligibility, with Disney refusing to adhere to the rules by not releasing all episodes at once for the Academy’s consideration.

Still, the studio managed to scoop up some victories thanks to The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions, with the former winning an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and the latter for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Now, ahead of the September ceremony, Disney is unveiling their picks for who they think deserve Emmy consideration—and some of them might surprise you.

Some choices are predictable, including Pedro Pascal for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, who Disney put forward for consideration for his portrayal of the titular Beskar-clad bounty hunter, Din Djarin.

The studio also name-dropped Katee Sackhoff for Best Lead Actress in a Drama series, after her character, Bo-Katan Kryze, stepped up to a leading role in the latest season of The Mandalorian.

But Disney’s other selections for Mandalorian Emmy considerations seem to have come straight out of left field. Jack Black, who had a cameo in “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire” is putting put forth by Disney after appearing in the episode for mere minutes. Ahmed Best, the Jar Jar Binks-actor-turned-Jedi, also earned a spot on the list, as well as Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Amy Sedaris, and Emily Swallow.

Black starred in the show as Captain Bombardier, a former Imperial officer who became enamored of the duchess when he was exiled to the planet Plazir-15. His wife was played by none other than Grammy-winning recording artist Lizzo, who’s also being put forth by Disney for Emmy consideration.

Lizzo’s debut in the galaxy far, far away was met with immediate backlash and online controversy, with many disgrunted fans taking to the internet to bash The Mandalorian for its flashy celebrity cameos. Many accused the show of prioritizing star power over story, and unfortunately, Lizzo became the target for much of this pointed criticism.

Still, the “Juice” singer, who’s a longtime fan of Star Wars and The Mandalorian, chose to celebrate her role on the series, saying on Twitter, “When I got the role of The Duchess I cried all day. Dad, I wish u were here to see this!”

The Force is strong with Lizzo, who’s talents might be enough to make her an Emmy winner twice over. Lizzo’s guest spot was brief, but it was certainly enough to send ripples through the Star Wars fan base, proven further by Disney’s confidence in her Emmy campaign.

Considering The Mandalorian Season 3 wasn’t quite the success Lucasfilm expected, it’s unlikely that the show will win any acting awards this television awards season.

However, that doesn’t mean that it won’t nab any nominations, as Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon, Timothy Olyphant, who plays Cobb Vanth, and Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga have all been nominated for their spots on the show in previous seasons.

Only time will tell if The Mandalorian will turn out to be a television awards season darling, or if the Academy will overlook the Star Wars show in favor of other projects.

Do you think Lizzo deserves an Emmy for her guest spot on The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts in the comments below.