‘Star Wars’ Seemingly Confirms Pedro Pascal Returning In ‘Ahsoka’

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin might just end up appearing in Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka series as Dave Filoni begins to set everything in motion for a huge Star Wars crossover.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is returning. Lars Mikkelsen will voice the Grand Admiral, but fans knew his return was inevitable after The Mandalorian teased the villain back in The Mandalorian Season 2. Thrawn was again mentioned in Season 3 when Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) talked to the Shadow Council about what to do with the New Republic.

Now that Din Djarin has saved the day and reclaimed Mandalore, Ahsoka will focus more on bringing Ezra Bridger back to the Rebels crew. Fans know that Ezra has been trapped with Thrawn for years in some parts of the Unknown Regions.

Ahsoka will have new villains and threats, and Dave Filoni will likely bring in Din Djarin for a cameo in the series. Ahsoka Tano will be working with the New Republic, and since The Mandalorian set up Din’s new employment, it only makes sense that the series will show Din and Grogu in action.

Din Djarin’s role in the series will likely be limited since the series has a lot already going on. Thrawn’s return and other force users attacking the New Republic with the Rebels crew and Ahsoka searching for Ezra is already a lot to fit into one series. Still, Ahsoka won’t end its story after one season.

Filoni might be able to create a Season 2 to fit into the new Mandalorian movie releasing in either 2026 0r 2027, with Din Djarin and Ahsoka already confirmed to appear. If there isn’t enough time, a post-credit scene might do enough to set up Thrawn’s inevitable return to the Empire, as the new movie is reportedly called Heir to the Empire for a reason.

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ on August 23.

