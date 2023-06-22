Pedro Pascal Wants Other ‘Mandalorian’ Star to Take Lead Role

Pedro Pascal doesn’t want to be the lead star of The Mandalorian for much longer as the actor shares his thoughts on where the show should go.

Din Djarin has brought a lot of joy to fans after seeing the bounty hunter find Grogu and defend the child with his life across several seasons. The Empire wanted him for cloning purposes, and Din Djarin found a way to keep Grogu alive and learn about the Jedi. The Mandalorian was a magical experience for Star Wars fans after the Sequel Trilogy.

Fans needed a fresh look at the franchise, and The Mandalorian provided that. Now, The Mandalorian continues with a fourth season on the way. Pedro Pascal will also appear in a new movie dedicated to exploring the characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more, with Dave Filoni attached to the film. It’s great to enjoy Star Wars, but nothing great lasts forever.

The Mandalorian Season 3 opened the doors to a new possibility. Din Djarin’s time in the spotlight might be over, and Katee Sackhoff’s time as “The Mandalorian” might’ve begun. Other directors have shared their thoughts on whether Pedro Pascal is still the show’s star, and it’s clear that Pascal won’t be the lead actor for much longer.

Fans don’t know how to feel about this because while they have grown to love Bo-Katan after seeing her in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, the character wasn’t what brought them into the show. Din Djarin did, and it’s odd seeing the main character being sidelined for another story.

According to Variety, Pascal shares how the actress joined The Mandalorian and how no one could’ve done the role besides Sackhoff:

“It was great in that it also comes into a full realisation of a beloved character that is from the world of Dave Filoni in you know, Bo-Katan. Din Djarin is a creation that starts with combining the worlds of Star Wars. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni introducing this character through the live-action, The Mandalorian, and then creating the opportunities of pooling references and live-action characters from his, Dave Filoni’s, beloved animated series. Sure we, everyone, gets to kind of experience the excitement of the character [Bo-Katan] being introduced and she’s badass, and it’s perfect casting. I’m a big Battlestar Galactica fanboy, I own the DVD’s – I still can’t think of anything that has a better intro than Battlestar Galactica, just the thrill of that drum beat and showing you what’s going to happen, but throwing your scent off of what was going to happen in the episode.”

Pascal continues by sharing how Sackhoff should be the star of the series after what she did in The Clone Wars and where her character has gone:

“I remember Dave [Filoni] talking to me about the possibility of casting the voice actor in the Bo-Katan role, and I was like, ‘Katee Sackhoff? You gotta do it.’ And so anyway I think it was perfect that we get to meet and see the character, and she gets to do all this cool shit in the second season, and then take center stage in the third and that’s what I would want for the character and as a fan of The Clone Wars.”

Based on what Din Djarin is doing, Bo-Katan will likely take over the lead role. He is going back to his roots as a mercenary with the New Republic while Bo-Katan leads their people on Mandalore. She is starting a new era for her people, while Din focuses on taking down what’s left of the Empire.

Both stories work, but Din Djarin’s story isn’t about Mandalore any longer. Don’t be surprised to see Sackhoff get more screen time in The Mandalorian Season 4, which is still in early development.

Do you want Bo-Katan to be “The Mandalorian”? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!