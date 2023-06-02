Filming on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Reported to Begin Sooner than Expected

Now that Season 3 of The Mandalorian has wrapped up its eight-episode run on Disney+, many fans are already wondering: when will Season 4 arrive? Although new episodes of the show technically have yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm, we might’ve just been given an exciting production update—though Season 4 still remains very much in the air.

It’s already proving to be a very rocky road to production for Season 4 of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s hit Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian.

Ever since Season 3 reached its conclusion in April, a nonstop stream of news has surrounded the show, with many conflicting reports claiming that filming was looking to suffer a delay from its planned late September filming start due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The WGA strike, which started back in early May as a result of unfair wages, currently does not have an end in sight. Writers and Hollywood studios have yet to negotiate a new contract, and now, the Directors Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild are also possibly ramping up for a strike of their own, meaning The Mandalorian and many other film and television projects could be delayed significantly further.

However, according to a new report, it looks like Season 4 of The Mandalorian could still kick off filming this fall—as long as there are no further production delays.

The latest issue of Production Weekly, which was just released on Thursday, set the Star Wars fandom abuzz after reporting that the fourth season of The Mandalorian is gearing up to begin filming, presumably in Los Angeles, this November.

This news comes on the heels of a recent Deadline report, which revealed that the fourth season was likely going to be delayed by several months due to the writers strike.

That might not be the case anymore, but even though the scripts for Season 4 have already been written by Favreau, the showrunner could find himself in murky waters if filming were to start on The Mandalorian season four whilst the WGA strike was ongoing, as a writer has to be present on set to make necessary script changes.

The Bespin Bulletin, a reputable site for Star Wars news, reached out to two separate sources to confirm the news, with one simply dismissing the claim, while the other stressed that every production is on hold and likely will be until an agreement is made between the WGA and the studios.

Considering there’s no timeline of when fans can expect the WGA strike to end, that same logic probably applies to The Mandalorian. With writers and creators like Andor‘s Tony Gilroy putting a pause on their work in solidarity with the strikers, it would be unusual—though not impossible—for The Mandalorian to follow suit.

It’s important to remember that The Mandalorian is a massive cash cow for Disney, meaning the pressure is on for studio execs to churn out new episodes of the show, and soon. But until the WGA can work out a deal with Hollywood studios, it seems like even The Mandalorian is at a standstill.

However, if this news really is true, than hopefully, we can expect to see Season 4 arrive on the streaming platform in early 2025.

What are your thoughts on The Mandalorian Season 4 possibly beginning filming amid the ongoing WGA strike? Let us know in the comments below.