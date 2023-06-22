Synopsis for Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Movie Leaks Online Amid BTS Chaos at Lucasfilm

When it was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 back in April that Daisy Ridley would return to the galaxy far, far away in the upcoming Rey solo movie, it was met with surprised reactions from fans worldwide. With some story details having been revealed at the event, we now have better insight into what to expect from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s New Jedi Order project thanks to a leaked production update.

This year’s Celebration had some major surprises in store for Star Wars fans. Attendees got a first look at the Rosario Dawson-led Disney+ Ahsoka series, on top of casting announcements, Star Wars: Acolyte footage, and a Season 3 confirmation for The Bad Batch, among others.

But perhaps most intriguing was the news that not one, but three Star Wars movies would be making their way to the big screen in coming years: Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover event, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) director James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi movie, and of course, Oscar Award-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey spinoff movie.

While exact release windows have yet to be set in stone, it’s likely that Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover and the Rey solo film will premiere sometime in 2026, while Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi project will arrive in 2027.

Daisy Ridley herself joined Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy onstage at the event to confirm the news, which came as somewhat of a shock to fans considering the amount of backlash the actress received following her run in the highly-controversial Sequel Trilogy. Still, Ridley seemed excited about the project, with filming tentatively slated to begin in April of next year.

And today, a reputable entrainment news outlet listed a brief synopsis for upcoming film, giving us a better taste of what to expect from Rey’s return to the galaxy far, far away.

In their latest digital issue, Production Weekly listed a start date for filming on the untitled Star Wars movie being written by Steven Knight and directed by Obaid-Chinoy for April 2024. This is clearly the Rey movie, which lines up with recent whispers about the film potentially being the first of the three to land in theaters in 2026.

However, more interestingly, they also added a brief synopsis which seems to be a mix of information reported by other outlets and comments made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director Obaid-Chinoy. However, it does feature details that have not previously been mentioned publicly, including the presence of “two promising young students” in Rey’s new Jedi school. Read the full synopsis below:

Set roughly 15 years after Rey’s victory over Palpatine and the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel delves into Rey’s courageous endeavor to restore the Jedi order, where she assumes the role of mentor to two promising young students – a girl and a boy. As their training progresses, it becomes evident the girl posses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as a future leader.

We’ve known that the story will take place roughly 15 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and that it will follow Rey attempting to build a new Jedi academy. However, the latter half of the synopsis hasn’t been mentioned by any official channels yet, meaning this could easily be a fabricated description.

Although fans should remain skeptical of its authenticity, this synopsis is likely on the right track given information we’ve already learned over the past few months. Of course, the script could still change, as the movie is still in the early stages of development. It’s likely that we won’t hear any official updates about the upcoming film for several months, if not years—and this timeline is a best case scenario given the ongoing WGA strike.

Disney and its two most prominent brands, Marvel and Star Wars, have been hit especially hard by the Hollywood writers strike, and as of now, there’s no end in sight. Productions including The Mandalorian Season 4, Daredevil: Born Again, and others are at a complete standstill until writers can work out a deal with major Hollywood studios, meaning the Rey movie is at risk of following suit.

Lucasfilm also doesn’t exactly have a good track record of releasing movies on time, so the pressure is on for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Steven Knight to advocate for their Star Wars project moving forward.

For now, it’ll be interesting to see when the Rey solo film will land in theaters, and if this rumored plot synopsis actually ends up having some validity to it.

Are you excited for the upcoming Rey spinoff movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.