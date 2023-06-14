‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Early Reviews Are Overwhelmingly One-Sided

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem from Paramount and Nickelodeon is set to premiere on August 2, but there are those lucky enough to have been able to see a nearly finished version of the upcoming film at the Annecy Festival. Critics and fans who were lucky enough to have been able to get the first “mostly” finished viewing of the film have taken to Twitter, with most responses being overwhelmingly one-sided.

The fact they showed an unfinished cut of Mutant Mayhem this many months in advance and it’s getting all these great reviews is a sign that Paramount is confident as hell in this movie. Definitely paying off, we may have something VERY special on our hands… #TMNTMovie pic.twitter.com/C3PuPLAPU2 — Nitro-Spidey (@NitroSpidey) June 12, 2023

Related: ‘TMNT’ Cinematic Universe Reportedly in the Works, With TV Series Set to Follow Reboot

Just from the trailers shown already, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem does look like the right take on everyone’s favorite turtles. Previous iterations have painted them as more adult, while this time, we are getting to see younger versions of the characters that indicate they are entirely teenagers.

Director Jeff Rowe at the work-in-progress screening of #TMNT Mutant Mayhem movie that took place at Annecy Festival pic.twitter.com/XGzEr4aeiM — 🐢 The Old Turtle Den 🍕 (@TheOldTurtleDen) June 12, 2023

Standing and clapping indicate that this movie was loved by everyone lucky enough to be in that theater. The film’s director, Jeff Rowe, has received huge praise.

#TMNT : #MutantMayhem premiered a nearly complete version of the film at the Annecy Animation Festival to a positive reception. The six minute standing ovation was so strong that director Jeff Rowe was brought back into the theatre. (via https://t.co/FRlr04gvl0) pic.twitter.com/0kTnY4Dqc7 — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

We have not seen TMNT: Mutant Mayhem yet, but we are excited that this iteration received a staggering six-minute standing ovation. Standing ovations are generally saved for more high-brow films shown at festivals like Cannes. This is fantastic news that so many people were elated to see the turtles return.

Ninja Turtles: Teenage Years / TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was so funny. I can't say much more other than the movie is awesome, GREAT references and I can't wait to see it again (finished)

🍕🐢🐢🐢🐢🐀 The crowd's reaction shows the love for the movie and Jeff Rowe 👇 #AnnecyFestival pic.twitter.com/bOLbQUo8iz — Midou (@MidouMir) June 12, 2023

We applaud the above user for not throwing out any spoilers for the TMNT film but has heaped their praise for it. We can’t wait to see it for the first time.

Cowabunga! #mutantmayhem is action packed, hilarious, colorful and overall just a ton of fun. Easily one of the best iterations since #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles 1990 pic.twitter.com/cioNnfx2UT — THEDISCFATHER (@TheDiscFather) June 12, 2023

The 1990 TMNT movie is said to be the magnum opus of adaptations, so this is a tremendous amount of praise to give the Seth Rogen-produced Turtles film. We honestly can’t wait to see what happens.

The TMNT franchise is arguably one of the most beloved in the world, though we were unsure about how the reception would be for a more kid-centric film this time. The earlier live-action iterations were more adult-leaning, and the most recent 2016 animated venture also contained some heavier themes.

However, it appears that Jeff Rowe has delivered a new chapter in the franchise that can be appreciated by young and old fans alike.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem does boast a huge list of stars, including Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., and Nicolas Canto, voicing Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo, respectively. Joining the younger kids is Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Jackie Chan as Splinter, John Cena as Rocksteady, Rogen as Bebop, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom and Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko.

This is a massive list of stars backed by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, produced through Point Grey Pictures. Jeff Rowe is directing alongside Kyler Spears. Rowe famously co-directed The Mitchells vs The Machines (2021).

Related: ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Release Date Moved Up

We cannot wait to see this movie, and from these early reactions, we are all in for a treat.

Are you excited to see TMNT: Mutant Mayhem? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!