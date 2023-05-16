“Holy F*ck, I’m Gonna Go Cry”, New ‘TMNT’ Installment Reveal Shocks Fans

One of the latest TMNT installments has dropped a pretty huge reveal…

The nature of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is pretty obvious — the clue really is in the name. The half-shell heroes, who have been saving New York City and beyond since 1984, are mutant anthropomorphic turtles, and unlike some of the other humanoid mutations in their orbit such as villainous duo Bebop and Rocksteady — heck, even one incarnation of their very own Master Splinter — they never originated from actual human beings.

That’s not to say the franchise hasn’t toyed with the idea from time to time — in the popular 1987 cartoon series, they’re transformed into human beings (temporarily, of course), and in the most recent live-action film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), a new mutagen carries the potential to turn them into human beings permanently (although we don’t see anything more than Donatello’s four fingers become two for a brief moment).

Well, now, in one of the latest TMNT installments, their actual ethnicity when in human form has finally been revealed, and it’s something fans have been pondering for many years.

In the latest issue of the BOOM! Studios and IDW Publishing crossover comic book series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it has been revealed that each of the Ninja Turtles is actually African-American.

A panel in which Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo are each depicted as Black human beings has transcended the pages of the latest comic book and found its way online, much to the delight of many TMNT fans.

Many fans have long held the theory that, if ever in human form, the Ninja Turtles are African-American teens, and now, their theory has been proven right. It should be noted, however, that the Ninja Turtles have not actually become human in the latest comic book.

Instead, these “human versions” are holographic disguises made by the Blue Power Ranger Billy Cranston to protect the Turtles’ true identities when in public. Donatello and Michelangelo’s human forms had already been revealed in a previous issue, but now, all four Ninja Turtles are confirmed to be Black.

TMNT fans are thrilled with the latest reveal, with one user taking to Twitter to share his joy. Check out his tweet below:

“It’s official and canon that every member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their HUMAN FORMS are ALL BLACK TEENS! Holy f*ck I’m gonna go cry because at first they only showed Mikey and Donnie, but now Raph and Leo are too!!”

It's official and canon that every memeber of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their HUMAN FORMS are ALL BLACK TEENS! Holy fuck I'm gonna go cry because at first they only showed Mikey and Donnie, but now Raph and Leo are too!! 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/709HYd4YRt — UzamakiJ (@UzamakiJ) May 3, 2023

The user UzamakiJ continues with his thread with several other tweets, explaining how, as a Black teenager himself, is overjoyed he is at this reveal.

It’s great to see fans reacting positively to a bit of diversity within a popular franchise, especially when it comes to TMNT installments. Earlier this year, the first trailer for the upcoming live-action TMNT installment Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) was lambasted online by trolls who criticized the decision to make April O’Neil African-American.

In fact, it seems that the franchise is becoming more diverse in all corners, as the ongoing comic book series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” (2020), which is among the darkest TMNT installments yet, replaces the traditional Turtles with four new ones, two of whom are female.

Mutant Mayhem has also gender-swapped a number of well-established villains.

“The Lost Years” issues 1, 2, and 3 are on sale now. Issues 4, 5, and one-shot “The Lost Day” will be released this summer.

Meanwhile, Mutant Mayhem is heading to theaters this August. Check out the brand-new trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

