‘Deadpool 3’ Will Reportedly Adapt Most Hated X-Men Story

Deadpool 3 is one of the most hotly anticipated superhero movies in years, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has chosen to use it to adapt one of the most hated, controversial X-Men stories of the last 20 years.

Ryan Reynolds is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is bringing Hugh Jackman with him (and making him look as absurd as he possibly could), and it seems that the plan is to twist an early 2000s Marvel Comics story arc into Deadpool’s absurdist, meta-edgy humor.

And while it might still be at the rumor stage, it actually makes a surprising amount of sense that Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds would choose such a mutant-heavy, alternate-reality story to build Deadpool 3 around.

‘Deadpool 3’ Will Adapt ‘House of M,’ Kind Of

According to Reddit user u/Spiderbyte, Deadpool 3 will begin immediately after the events of Deadpool 2 (2018), where Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson got his hand on the time machine device belonging to Cable (Josh Brolin). It quickly introduces the Time Variance Authority (or TVA, the Multiverse-monitoring group introduced in Loki), which has already been confirmed to be part of the film by Marvel Studios.

From there, that’s when things allegedly get complicated: a TVA agent played by Succession‘s Matthew MacFadyen convinces a judge (Emma Corrin, who we previously reported to not be the prime villain of Deadpool 3) to send Ryan Reynolds on a mission to make up for all of his previous time-travel shenanigans.

That’s where House of M comes in.

The controversial Brian Michael Bendis 2005 story arc basically remade the entire Marvel Comics universe so that mutants were in charge and resulted in the even more controversial Decimation story arc, and it sounds like Deadpool 3 will involve elements of both.

The Scarlet Witch Returns, Along With the Illuminati

If this leak is true (which is a fairly big if, but many Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors on Reddit have panned out to some degree), it means that Elizabeth Olsen will return as the Scarlet Witch, fresh from her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

It seems that Deadpool 3 will involve the Earth-616 Scarlet Witch having taken possession of the body of the Wanda Maximoff of Earth-838, the universe where she previously decimated the ruling council of superhumans presided over by Professor X (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.

However, this time around, Wanda has altered reality so that mutants are now the dominant world force, and the Illuminati is now led by her adoptive father, Magneto. It is unclear whether this version of The Master of Magnetism is played by Michael Fassbender or Ian McKellen.

The Fox X-Men Return Along With Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

It is reported that, in addition to Hugh Jackman, at least some of the original Fox X-Men actors return, which could include James Marsden as Cyclops, Halle Berry as Storm, and Anna Paquin as Rogue. The one confirmed member is Jean Grey (Famke Janssen version), who will eventually battle Wanda for control of reality.

It is also noted that this version of the X-Men acts as Magneto’s enforcers and wears costumes based on 1990s Marvel Comics; considering Hugh Jackman has already been spotted in a yellow 1990s-style outfit, this would seem to add some authenticity to the leak.

Eventually, the movie collapses into a somewhat altered version of the climax of X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), in which Magneto leads an army against numerous versions of Deadpool and Wolverine, and eventually, the TVA just kicks them all into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While all of this is still a rumor, the idea of introducing mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via an alternate version of the Scarlet Witch and her control over reality already has a precedent. It would be pretty wild if Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy just go for it, though.

Do you think Deadpool 3 sounds absolutely nuts? Let us know in the comments below!