‘Deadpool 3’ Holds Nothing Back, Reportedly Brings Back Iconic Villain

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 (2024) is going to be a lot crazier than MCU fans might realize and might just become one of the best MCU movies of all time.

Sure, Deadpool isn’t meant for everyone. He is constantly swearing, making inappropriate jokes, and somehow turning into a grotesque mangled corpse from time to time. Ryan Reynolds embodies Wade Wilson as the iconic anti-hero, and in his past two movies, he has proven to fans that no one else could be Deadpool.

That’s why Disney had no choice when they purchased Fox to go with Reynolds. While the company strives to make most of its content family-friendly, Deadpool 3 will be the first MCU movie rated R for a reason. That’s not even the best part of what will reportedly happen in the movie. Deadpool will team up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and reportedly travel through different Fox Universes, leading to several X-Men actors reprising their roles.

This theory of exploring other iconic roles becomes more of a reality after seeing Ben Affleck reportedly on the Deadpool 3 set and Jennifer Garner confirmed to be Elektra in the upcoming movie. These moments will turn the movie into something like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but for the Fox Universe, which will be very entertaining to see.

Originally, reports claimed that Emma Corrin would be the villain, which seems like this won’t be true anymore. The movie will have many moving parts, including so many iconic characters from the X-Men franchise, Daredevil, and potentially the Fantastic Four and the TVA from Loki Season 1. All of this will help set the stage for a bizarre story where Deadpool and Wolverine must save the day and crack a few jokes in the process.

According to one reliable insider, it seems that Emma Corrin won’t be the real villain, but that Ian McKellan’s Magneto or another “familiar face” will take the role:

Despite what trades said Emma Corrin is not playing the main villain in Deadpool 3. A familiar face will be the main villain — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 7, 2023

It seems that reports claim he will lead the world Earth – 838 as we see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Other reports have gone into more detail with how the movie will take place across most of the Multiverse but wind up back in this universe with Magneto now ruling after the Illuminati are dead. If this is true, then fans are in for a real treat, but it’s too early to know for sure. Deadpool 3 won’t be a movie to miss anyways, with all of the cameos lined up for the film making it too good to be true.

