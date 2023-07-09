‘Deadpool 3’ Promises to Deliver ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel, Report Says

Deadpool 3 (2024) might be about how Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool traverses different Multiverses with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), but fans won’t be prepared to see another MCU story continued in the movie.

The Fox merger was a huge moment for Marvel Studios. They acquired the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool all in one deal. Fans immediately thought that the X-Men would jump straight into the MCU, but years later, fans only heard one word related to the subject, mutant.

There are plans for the X-Men and Fantastic Four to arrive very soon in the MCU, but Deadpool 3 somehow managed to happen first, with fans confused about how the X-Men and Fantastic Four took so long to become a reality.

While Deadpool 3 is about Wolverine and Deadpool joining forces, they will embrace the Multiverse in many different ways. Loki’s TVA will show up and chase down Deadpool, and the characters will reportedly venture into Earth-838, the universe that fans saw the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022):

The rumored Earth-838 Illuminati members in ‘DEADPOOL 3’ will be mostly new faces that rose to power after events of #MultiverseOfMadness They will be people related to the original Illuminati and seeking revenge on the person (and universe) who threw their world into disarray. pic.twitter.com/6ac4SOnjmy — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) July 8, 2023

Originally, fans were supposed to see Deadpool in a post-credit scene for the movie, but that never happened, leaving fans disappointed. Now, Deadpool 3 will be able to show off more different variants of the Illuminati, who apparently have a grudge against Wanda Maximoff for killing their members. This will be great to continue what Doctor Strange 2 did because fans weren’t happy with how Marvel left the story in that universe and felt like there was more to explore.

Deadpool 3 is looking like quite the ambitious movie, with characters like Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra for the film and reportedly Ben Affleck as Daredevil. All older Marvel movies might get some love as the new Deadpool movie seems determined to do what Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) did but for the Fox universe instead.

Deadpool is bound to make more insane jokes in this movie after having access to all sorts of random material from the MCU, and it’ll be fun to see what Reynolds and the writers have created since bringing Wolverine back and telling an R-rated story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a dream come true for fans.

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.

