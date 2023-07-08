Doctor Strange Will Resurrect Marvel’s Best Villain, Report Says

Marvel is setting up many crazy stories for the MCU, and one of them might leave fans in awe if the reports are true.

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of those super heroes that can do so much in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a sorcerer, he can help deal with the supernatural, he can fight with the Avengers, can guide and aid heroes in the Multiverse, and can be involved in grounded stories dealing with street-level heroes.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) opened the door to many exciting concepts for the MCU’s future. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) may have been teased in Loki Season 1, but the Multiverse as a whole had been left unexplored. Doctor Strange helped build some of the parameters of the Multiverse, but disappointed fans with how little it tried to explore the actual Multiverse.

Now, Doctor Strange will reportedly team up with none other than Doctor Doom in a future story. This one will focus on Strange and Doom working to make a deal with Mephisto to get back the soul of Doctor Doom’s mother, Cynthia Von Doom. This adventure will be inspired by Triumph and Torment, a comic series detailing this adventure, and might serve as one of the first stories with Mephisto heavily involved:

RUMOR: The MCU is setting up a ‘TRIUMPH AND TORMENT’ adaptation with the introduction of Mephisto and Cynthia von Doom. The comic follows Doctor Doom and #DoctorStrange trying to free the soul of Doctor Doom’s mother from Mephisto.

RUMOR: The MCU is setting up a ‘TRIUMPH AND TORMENT’ adaptation with the introduction of Mephisto and Cynthia von Doom 👹 The comic follows Doctor Doom and #DoctorStrange trying to free the soul of Doctor Doom's mother from Mephisto. (via: @the_wishper) pic.twitter.com/D4psQuMGPY — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) July 6, 2023

Since Strange is such a versatile character, it would be awesome to see him work side by side with Doctor Doom. After using the Darkhold, it’s obvious that Strange isn’t against making sacrifices to save the day, and that means that working with someone like Doctor Doom could be seen as a means to an end.

Marvel still hasn’t announced what they plan to do with Doctor Doom or really what to expect from the Fantastic Four, but the MCU apparently wants Doom to be seen more as a big villain rather than just the average villain for the Fantastic Four. With so many rich stories between Doom and Strange, an adaptation of Triumph and Torment could be the perfect story to delve deeper into the fantastical magic of the MCU while also exploring the supernatural at the same time.

Do you think Marvel plans to have Doctor Strange team up with Doctor Doom for a future MCU movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!