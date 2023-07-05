Confirmed: Doctor Strange Will Return Next Year in Mysterious MCU Project

It looks like good news for Doctor Strange fans as Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch recently shared a hopeful update about his return to the superhero franchise, which could come as early as next year.

Ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) arrived in theaters last year, the question of when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange will return to the MCU has been shrouded in mystery.

For one, we did get a taste of what to expect in the Doctor Strange sequel’s post-credits scene, which sees Cumberbatch’s spell-casting sorcerer walking down the street when he suddenly comes face-to-face with Clea, played by Charlize Theron.

After making her live-action debut in the film, Clea will likely have an expanded role in future Doctor Strange installments. The scene undoubtedly teased a significant role moving forward for the titular hero, with Cumberbatch noting that it sets him up for “a really exciting [MCU] future.”

Doctor Strange also popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), where he attempted to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) shed his secret web-slinging identity after Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) exposed him as Spider-Man, accidentally cracking open the Multiverse after a spell went wrong.

With Marvel’s Multiverse Saga officially underway, it looks like Cumberbatch is gearing up to reprise his role in an upcoming project—and soon. Though whether or not this is the yet-to-be-confirmed Doctor Strange 3 remains to be seen, despite rumors that the studio is fast-tracking the threequel to release before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026).

Speaking with the JW3 Speaker Series about his upcoming projects in a recent interview, Cumberbatch announced a piece of important news about his Marvel return. The MCU star confirmed that he would indeed return as Doctor Strange to film scenes for a superhero flick that is reportedly set to start filming “next year,” though he provided little information beyond that:

I think the only thing I know for certain is…there are some Marvel capers in the making next year.

It’s entirely possible that the veteran MCU actor could be referring to filming for The Kang Dynasty, but given the movie’s recent delay to 2026, this may not be the case anymore. However, Marvel Studios also has yet to announce the Doctor Strange threequel for development, meaning the mysterious project Cumberbatch is alluding to could be something else entirely.

Another potential MCU project where Cumberbatch’s character could appear is Fantastic Four, which has recently revved up casting announcements ahead of principal photography, which is slated to begin in London next January. The long-awaited team-up is scheduled to be released as part of the MCU’s Phase Six, meaning the production timeline does align with the Doctor Strange actor’s recent remarks.

There’s also the possibility of Stephan Strange popping up in Blade (2025), which could set up another exciting superhero team from Marvel comics: the Midnight Suns. After filming was pushed back in May due to the ongoing WGA strike, there’s a good chance Blade will continue production into early next year, depending on when writers can work out a deal with major Hollywood studios.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what capacity Doctor Strange will appear in when this mysterious MCU project is revealed further down the line. It seems unlikely he’ll be reuniting with his Multiverse of Madness co-star Elizabeth Olsen after the Scarlet Witch actress cast doubt on her return to Marvel Studios. Still, maybe this film or Disney+ series could see the two performers reuniting after all.

Only time will tell when Cumberbatch will make his highly-anticipated MCU return. But at least we can officially look forward to seeing Doctor Strange back in action soon.

What do you think of Benedict Cumberbatch’s recent comments about reprising his Doctor Strange role? Let us know in the comments below.