Marvel Might Be Abandoning Doctor Strange’s Replacement

Phase Four of the MCU was a huge reset for the franchise. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel needed some time to introduce more heroes, and that’s exactly what they did. The next several years were jam-packed with new heroes being introduced in every movie, and while this was fun, it’s clear that many characters won’t have anything more than a minor role in the MCU.

Marvel Studios is limited by how many Disney+ series and movies they can make in a year, leaving some super heroes behind in the dust. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2023), Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen/Doctor Strange meets Charlize Theron’s Clea. As the sorcerer supreme of the Dark Dimension and related to Dormammu, Clea appears to be someone Strange might not be able to trust right away, but Strange embarks on a quest to help her right away.

While fans know almost nothing about Clea, Theron is in a similar role. As the actress starring as the titular character in the comics, she isn’t sure if she will appear in another Marvel movie or when that would be. In the comics, Clea is not someone to mess with and does eventually replace Strange as the main Sorcerer Supreme, but it’s hard to know what her role will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Incursion is a phrase thrown around more than once in the Doctor Strange sequel, which is likely to be explored more before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). Strange was also rumored to be the new leader of the Avengers, as a lot of promotional material is reportedly going to pair Strange up against Kang the Conqueror. It’s unclear if this will still happen, as Jonathan Majors might not end up sticking around as Kang.

Theron did reveal in a new interview that she doesn’t quite know if it’s a bad thing that Marvel hasn’t called her up:

“I don’t. No, I haven’t gotten a call. I’ve not gotten a– Is that bad? Is that bad? Is that bad? No, I’m not lying… I haven’t gotten a call. Is that bad?” Related: ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ May Have Big MCU Cameo

The actress could be pulling an Andrew Garfield and lying about what she knows. For Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), it was pretty easy for Garfield and Maguire to hide the fact that they were reprising their roles as Spider-Man, but the real question is, what does Theron gain from hiding what she knows?

If Cumberbatch becomes the new pillar for the Avengers, it would be shocking for them to kill off Doctor Strange so quickly as the actor hasn’t had the same screen time as other iconic actors such as Robert Downey Jr. or Captain America. At one point, Cumberbatch won’t be the main sorcerer and Clea would be the perfect person to replace the character in the MCU unless they leave Theron behind and choose another MCU character.

