Every Marvel Movie and Show for the Rest of 2023

2022 was a rough year for Marvel Studios. While a majority of their films did alright financially, they left a bad taste in the mouths of critics and fans alike. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) was great, but audiences were less receptive to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

So far, 2023 has been more of a mixed bag. Yes, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) was a bit of a disappointment, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is considered by many to be one of the best Marvel movies, period.

On top of this, things have been shaken up even further, with Kevin Feige and Bob Iger changing the Marvel release schedule and the WGA Writers Strike causing production delays on other shows. So with those changes taken into account, let’s look at what the rest of 2023 has to offer in terms of Marvel content.

Every Marvel Movie and Show Coming Out During the Rest of 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is one of the most critically acclaimed superhero movies of all time, and it even has an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature to prove it. Naturally, fans and critics alike are beyond excited for the highly-anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse takes place more than a year after the previous film. Gwen Stacy comes back to recruit Miles Morales to prevent a villain known as The Spot from destroying the Multiverse. They team up with the Spider-Society, but Miles finds himself at odds with their leader, Spider-Man 2099.

The animated movie stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, and many, many more.

Secret Invasion – June 21

Despite having been a presence since the very beginning of the MCU, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has never had his own stand-alone project. Well, that’s all about to change with the release of Secret Invasion on June 21.

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury as he uncovers a conspiracy that shapeshifting Skrulls are invading Earth through positions of power. Fury recruits Everett K. Ross, Maria Hill, and Talos to help him.

The series will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Olivia Colman as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Dermot Mulroney as US President Ritson, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Killian Scott as Fiz, and Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury. It also features Samuel Adewunmi, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, and Carmen Ejogo in yet-to-be-confirmed roles.

Kraven the Hunter – October 6

One of Spider-Man’s most recognizable villains, Kraven the Hunter was actually meant to be the main villain for the fourth Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie. While this never came to pass, a Kraven the Hunter solo project has been discussed ever since.

Kraven the Hunter hasn’t had an official synopsis released, but it’s believed to be the story of how Sergei Kravinoff eventually becomes Kraven: the greatest hunter in the world.

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven, Ariana Debose as Calypso, Russell Crowe as Kraven’s Father, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Rhino, and Christopher Abbott as the main villain. Levi Miller is being featured in an undisclosed role.

Loki Season 2 – October 6

The first season of Loki is easily up there as one of the best shows within the MCU due to an impressive performance from Tom Hiddleston and a ton of new characters, including Mobius M. Mobius and Miss Minutes. There may still be a lot of questions regarding Jonathon Majors‘ role in the show, but if it’s anything like the first season, Loki season 2 is going to be a good time.

While very little is known about the story for season 2, fans are still excited about the chaos that will come with revisiting Loki and the Time Variance Authority.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophi Di Martino as Sylvie, Jonathon Majors as Victor Timely, and Ke Huy Quan as a TVA Archivist. Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie are also cast in undisclosed roles.

The Marvels – November 10

Don’t let the internet trolls fool you. The Marvels is set to be one of the most fun MCU movies out there. Pulling from WandaVision (2021), Captain Marvel (2019), and Ms. Marvel (2022), The Marvels will be one of the most ambitious crossovers in the Mthat’s. And that’s saying something.

The Marvels follows Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau as they try to figure out why they switch places whenever they use their powers after Captain Marvel investigated a wormhole relating to the Kree, now led by Dar-Benn.

The film stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Park Seo-joon in an unnamed role. Many other characters will be returning from previous MCU roles as well.

Echo – November 29

Hawkeye (2021) connected many loose threads left over from Maweren’tows that weren’t technically a part of the MCU, mainly with Daredevil (2015-2019). One of the highlights was Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf amputee who happens to be one of the most deadly people in the world. She became so popular that a spinoff was ordered.

Echo takes place after the events of Hawkeye when Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, revisits her hometown in Oklahoma and must embrace her family, reconnect with her Native American roots, and come to terms with her past.

The series stars Alaqua Cox as Echo/Maya Lopez, Zahn McClarnon aD’Onofrio Lopez, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

X-Men ’97 – Fall

X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997) was one of the most popular cartoons of the 90s, with incredible action, engaging characters, and the best theme song for a Saturday morning. Naturally, every 90s kid lost their mind when it was announced that the series would be rebooted as X-Men ’97.

While much isn’t known about the show in regards to plot, we do know that many of the original voice cast will return, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, Chris Potter as Gambit, and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm. Alyson Court will not reprise her role as Jubilee because she requested an Asian actress play the character since she isn’t.

Even though the series isn’t within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be produced by Marvel Studios.

